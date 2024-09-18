Shannon Sharpe, one of the most iconic current media figures, worked extremely hard to be where he is today. The Hall of Fame tight end paved a successful career both on and off of the field by doing the work that most will not do.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Sharpe grew up in Glenville, Georgia and was raised by his grandparents. Sharpe spent his childhood alongside his Brother Sterling Sharpe, and his sister Sharpe. Today, Sharpe constantly praises his grandparents and siblings for instilling a mindset of hard work into him.

Despite Sharpe's blue-collar mentality, he found something that he was naturally gifted in, sports. From the track, to the football field, to even the basketball court, Sharpe was a gifted athlete. Similar to his brother Sterling, it was on the football field where Sharpe truly shined. He decided to attend Savannah State University as they offered him his only scholarship following his high school career.

At Savannah State, Sharpe quickly asserted himself as the focal point of an explosive HBCU offense. He finished his Savannah State career with staggering numbers, notching 192 catches for 3,744 yards and 40 touchdowns. He also earned Co-SIAC Player of the year, Kodak Small College All-America First Team, and Georgia College Player of the Year honors in 1989. Sharpe's efforts eventually earned him Savannah State athletic Hall of Fame honors (2010), but his football career was nowhere near over after Savannah State.

Shannon Sharpe aspired to play in the NFL just like his older brother Sterling. The Green Bay Packers drafted Sterling Sharpe seventh overall in the 1988 NFL draft following a stellar career at South Carolina university. Sharpe believed in his ability to make the NFL despite not attending a power-five school like his older brother.

Additionally, Sharpe credits his persistent outlook on making the NFL from an HBCU to his college coach Billy Davis. Per an article by The Root, Sharpe stated that his coach Davis told him, “Son, if you're good, they'll find you.”

And they did. Despite being an underrated prospect, The Denver Broncos Drafted Sharpe in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft.

Interestingly enough, one of Sharpe's pre-draft ‘weaknesses' would ultimately become his biggest strength in the NFL. NFL teams viewed Shape as a hybrid wide receiver/tight end due to his unique playing style and stature.

However, despite excelling on special teams, Former Denver Broncos coach Dan Reeves gave Sharpe two options going into year two. Per NFL.com, Reeves told Sharpe the only way that he'd make the team in year two was if he gained 35 pounds. Sharpe took the challenge head-on.

With Sharpe's weight gain, he was no longer a tweener, and now fully capable of playing an entire season at tight end. Sharpe immediately became a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses. With his new stature, Sharpe was too big and strong for defensive backs, and too quick for linebackers.

During Sharpe's era, tight ends usually served as extensions of the offensive line. While Sharpe could block, his wide receiver background allowed him to dominate as a ‘receiving' tight end. Serving as an early catalyst for a unique playing style at the position, Sharpe made his way to becoming an NFL Hall of Famer. He finished his career with 815 catches, 10,060 yards, and 62 touchdowns. Additionally, Sharpe was a winner, earning two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos, and one with the Baltimore Ravens.

During his career, Sharpe paired his elite performance with charisma and a great sense of humor. He constantly performed highlight celebrations both on and off the field, keeping fans engaged throughout the game. Shannon's Sharpe contagious and entertaining personality led to his post-NFL career in Media.

Sharpe worked for CBS Sports' “The NFL Today” for over a decade before joining Skip Bayless in 2012 on Fox Sports' ‘Undisputed.' Undisputed's debate-style format allowed Sharpe to fully showcase his must-watch sports analysis on air.

As the show grew larger, Shannon Sharpe became a national media figure on both television and social media. Unfortunately, Sharpe and Fox Sports parted ways following the 2023 NBA Finals. However, Sharpe had no intentions of putting his talent on hold.

Since parting ways with Fox, Sharpe has built over a community of over a million subscribers on multiple podcasts. Most notably, ‘NightCap‘ and ‘Club Shay Shay‘ are two of Sharpe's most popular and successful media platforms. Sharpe has also created his own media company ‘Shay Shay Media.' In addition to Shannon Sharpe's independent media success, he is also a current member of ESPN's ‘First Take.

From Glennville Georgia, to Savannah State University, To The NFL, to Media legend, Shannon Sharpe is the true embodiment of a successful HBCU underdog story.