The Super Bowl became a field goal fest for the Seattle Seahawks. Fans including on the New England Patriots side already became restless, but not necessarily limited to the woeful offensive performance on both sides. Their criticism directed toward Cris Collinsworth.

Viewers glued to the game went straight after the color commentator.

“Collinsworth is the least insightful NFL analyst out there by a wide margin. NBC should be barred from telecasting Super Bowls until they get a competent guy behind the mic,” one fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Another fan ripped Collinsworth while defending another.

“It's interesting: Tony Romo gets bashed often for talking a lot (not untrue) but I think Cris Collinsworth talks more than any other No. 1-chair NFL game analyst during a broadcast,” that fan shared.

Cris Collinsworth ripped for Super Bowl before

Collinsworth has ruffled viewers before live on television.

Article Continues Below

He's caught overusing “so there's this guy” while on broadcasts. Collinsworth repeatedly used the phrase during his last Super Bowl in 2022. One then caught Collinsworth attempting to bring up Patrick Mahomes' name during Seahawks-Patriots.

Cris Collinsworth fighting the urge to bring up Mahomes during the Super Bowl: pic.twitter.com/umbCuTPPfQ — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) February 8, 2026

But arguably his most biggest critic was an NFL All-Pro. Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons called out the NBC Sports analyst.

“Commentary of this game is hilarious!! I think everyone but them knew this would be defensive game,” Parsons posted on X.

Both teams indeed brought stout defensive units — with Seattle ranking first in scoring while the Patriots claiming fourth. Both defenses also ranked in the top 10 against yards.

Still, the Patriots continued a rough offensive trend in the big game. Collinsworth's commentating didn't help matters either in what became a first half of boredom.