Neither the Seattle Seahawks nor the New England Patriots has done much in the first half of Super Bowl LX. However, running back Kenneth Walker III has had some explosive plays early in the contest. Although he hasn't scored a touchdown, Walker's big plays put him in the history books.

The 25-year-old rusher recorded two big run plays for the Seahawks early in the second quarter. First, he ran for 30 yards, then the very next play, he ran for 29 yards. It was a quick 59-yard gain for the offense in just two plays.

KENNETH WALKER AGAIN 🔥 Walker rushes for 30 yards and 29 yards on back-to-back plays 😮‍💨

It just so happens that Walker is just the third running back in NFL history to record multiple rushing attempts of 25+ yards in the Super Bowl, according to ESPN Insights. The four-year veteran joins former Washington Commanders (then-Redskins) RB Timmy Smith, who had three rushes for that distance in Super Bowl XXII, and ex-Las Vegas Raiders (then-Oakland) RB Marcus Allen, who recorded two rushes of 25+ yards in Super Bowl XVIII.

“Kenneth Walker III is the 3rd player in Super Bowl history with multiple rushes of 25+ yards in a single Super Bowl. He joins Washington's Timmy Smith in SB XXII (3) and Raiders' Marcus Allen in SB XVIII (2).”

Walker played all 17 games in the regular season for the Seahawks this year. He ended the campaign with 1,027 rushing yards, 282 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. Kenneth Walker III has largely been the main option in the backfield, while Zach Charbonnet served as the change-of-pace back. However, Charbonnet is dealing with a season-ending ACL injury and is unavailable in the Super Bowl.