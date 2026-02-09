During the first half of Sunday's Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots' defense has single-handedly kept them in the NFL's championship game. The Seattle Seahawks' offense has put together three solid drives en route to a 9-0 lead heading into halftime. While New England's defense has held up its end, ESPN Insights' X (formerly Twitter) page shared just how poorly the Pats offense has performed in the first quarter of their 10 Super Bowl appearances.

“The Patriots have scored a combined 3 points in the 1st quarter of their last 10 Super Bowl appearances, being outscored 27-3 in those games,” posted the stats-focused page during Sunday's big game.

 

 

