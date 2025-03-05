After a 2024 campaign that showed promise but ended in disappointment, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must make strategic moves this offseason to remain contenders in the NFC. Sure, the Bucs boast a well-rounded roster. However, one glaring deficiency could prevent them from taking the next step: their pass rush. With multiple veterans hitting free agency and uncertainty looming over the defensive line, Tampa Bay must prioritize adding a disruptive edge rusher. That’s where Josh Sweat comes in. If Tampa Bay is serious about competing in 2025, landing Sweat should be at the top of their offseason agenda.

Strong Start, Bitter End

The Buccaneers once again asserted themselves as the NFC South’s top team. Tampa Bay captured another division title, solidifying its status as the team to beat in the NFC South. However, their playoff run was short-lived. They fell to Washington on a heartbreaking last-second field goal in the Wild Card Round.

For the second consecutive offseason, though, the Buccaneers lost their offensive coordinator to a head coaching position. After Dave Canales departed for the Carolina Panthers last year, Liam Coen followed suit.

Despite the early postseason exit, the Bucs are in a strong position heading into 2025. They built on an already solid foundation with a productive 2024 draft class and have successfully revived Baker Mayfield’s career. As the offseason unfolds, Tampa Bay remains well-positioned to make the necessary additions to push deeper into the playoffs.

Here we'll try to identify the perfect free agent who can help fill Tampa Bay Buccaneers' biggest need in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Defense Remains the Buccaneers’ Top Priority

The Buccaneers have several difficult free-agency decisions to navigate this offseason. Of course, wide receiver Chris Godwin is among the key names in question. However, no choice carries more emotional weight—or greater defensive implications—than what to do with Lavonte David.

At 35 years old, David remained a vital presence for Tampa Bay. He led the team in defensive snaps. However, signs of decline became apparent. His missed tackle rate nearly doubled from 7.2 percent to a career-worst 15.5 percent. His PFF coverage grade also dipped to a career-low 56.9.

General manager Jason Licht has built a reputation for retaining key players. However, he’s also known for his forward-thinking approach when it comes to roster construction. The decision to keep David will be a difficult one. With the possibility of the Buccaneers needing two new starting linebackers, the defense could undergo a significant transformation in 2025.

That’s where Josh Sweat enters the equation. The former Pro Bowler is precisely the type of impact player Tampa Bay needs. Having spent the last six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sweat has quietly emerged as one of the NFL’s most disruptive edge rushers. He combines power, speed, and explosiveness. These are traits that would make him a natural fit in Todd Bowles’ aggressive defensive scheme. Over the past three seasons, Sweat has totaled 25.5 sacks, proving himself as a reliable force off the edge. His ability to win one-on-one battles and consistently generate pressure would provide an immediate upgrade to the Buccaneers' defensive front.

The Ideal Free-Agent Signing

Despite Tampa Bay finishing an impressive 11th in pass rush win rate (41.7 percent) last season, they face the likelihood of losing multiple edge rushers to free agency. Both Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka could be playing elsewhere in 2025. This creates an urgent need for reinforcements on the defensive line. That makes Sweat the perfect target. This is especially true after his standout performance in Super Bowl LIX. In the biggest game of the year, Sweat delivered six tackles, three quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks, reinforcing his reputation as a big-game player.

Sweat’s production has been remarkably consistent, with eight sacks and 33 quarterback pressures during the 2024 regular season. At just 27 years old, he remains in his prime and would bring a blend of experience and peak athletic ability to a Buccaneers defense in need of revitalization.

Beyond his on-field impact, Sweat’s financial fit makes him even more appealing. Tampa Bay enters the 2025 offseason with approximately $40 million in cap space. This gives the Bucs the flexibility to target premium free agents. Yes, Sweat is expected to command a contract in the range of $15-18 million annually. That said, his proven ability to disrupt opposing offenses justifies the investment. The Buccaneers have the opportunity to structure a deal that minimizes the immediate cap hit while securing a foundational piece for their defense in the years ahead.

With uncertainty looming over the future of their defensive core, the Buccaneers must be proactive in solidifying their front seven. Bringing in Josh Sweat would address a pressing need while giving Tampa Bay a premier pass rusher in his prime.

A Move the Buccaneers Can’t Afford to Pass Up

The Buccaneers have a golden opportunity this offseason to solidify their defense and remain atop the NFC South. While questions linger about Lavonte David’s future and the state of the linebacker corps, one thing is clear—Tampa Bay needs a dominant pass rusher to elevate its defense to championship-caliber status. Josh Sweat is the perfect solution. His ability to pressure quarterbacks, disrupt the pocket, and thrive in Todd Bowles’ aggressive scheme makes him an ideal fit. With ample cap space and a clear defensive need, the Buccaneers must act decisively. Signing Sweat wouldn’t just address their biggest weakness—it would send a message that Tampa Bay is serious about contending in 2025 and beyond. If the Bucs want to maximize their competitive window, landing Sweat should be their top offseason priority.