The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the cream of the crop in the NFC South. They've delivered aggressive free agent signings to build themselves into a perennial playoff contender. But now, head coach Todd Bowles, general manager Jason Licht and company must turn to the trade market to advance further in the postseason.

Tampa hasn't surpassed the divisional round since winning Super Bowl LV. The Bucs didn't last in the NFC playoffs as the Washington Commanders beat them on a walk-off field goal. The winners of the last four NFC South titles need the trade market to bolster their chances of returning to Super Bowl contention.

The Bucs are already set at quarterback. Baker Mayfield has played at a high level since his arrival to the franchise. Mike Evans remains a walking 1,000-yard threat at wide receiver. The defense still has Vita Vea and Antoine Winfield Jr. as pillars.

But there's pieces still needed. The Buccaneers can even lose wide receiver Chris Godwin, which can help persuade trades to replace him. Here now are two players the Bucs must trade for ahead of the 2025 offseason.

Jordan Davis, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Just imagine Vea and Jordan Davis together in the trenches. Interior offensive linemen and offensive line coaches beware.

Davis performs the dirty work for a stacked Eagles defense. The massive and powerful 6-foot-6, 336-pounder takes on double teams to free up Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Josh Sweat and others to destroy the backfield. But Davis is in a tough spot regardless of the outcome for Super Bowl 59.

Carter has established himself as the more heralded interior defender. He took over against the Los Angeles Rams and helped bottle the Commanders' high-powered offense for the NFC title. Carter is setting himself up for contract extension talks soon — which puts Davis in a bind.

Davis has one year left on his 2022 rookie deal. Dealing him away can free up $5.4 million in dead cap money, per Spotrac. Philly must start thinking about paying Smith down the road too. Davis could end up the odd man out for the Eagles. But he can command high intrigue in the trade market and set himself up for a richer deal elsewhere.

Davis brings two NFC championship rings in tow. He clearly embraces pulverizing guards and centers to disrupt the offense. Vea earns so much needed help if Davis is brought over.

Tampa has interior defenders Greg Gaines and Williams Gholston heading to free agency. Hence why Davis-to-Tampa emerges as a high-profile idea if you're Bowles or Licht.

George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Godwin will help persuade this move. If he leaves, going after George Pickens makes lots of sense. Especially in having a younger WR to build around as Evans gets older.

Godwin is the top free agent for the Bucs in 2025. Licht can still attempt to resign the four-time 1,000-yard wideout. But the Super Bowl winning WR will more than likely command significant attention in the free agent market.

Licht can still look into an established veteran like Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams, since his name has risen as trade chatter. That move can make up for lost time between Kupp and Mayfield. The QB never got the chance to build a rapport with the Super Bowl LVI winner as Kupp was on injured reserve when Mayfield arrived in Dec. 2022. However, Licht and the Bucs likely can get turned off by Kupp's recent injury history.

The Bucs GM looks better off at taking a swing for a younger WR still on his rookie deal. Pickens doesn't become a free agent until 2026 and carries a cheap $3.2 million base salary for '25. There's no word on Pittsburgh and Pickens working on an extension. Meanwhile, the Steelers are set to look vastly different on offense with their litany of free agents come March — including their quarterbacks.

Pickens can land in Tampa amid the current uncertainty in the Steel City. The Bucs gain a past 1,000-yard performer and 23-year-old in the process. But again, Godwin's fate will dictate this trade idea. The Bucs get younger next to Evans here off this trade idea.