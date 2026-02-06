The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need some help from the NFL Draft, even though quarterback Baker Mayfield is plenty fired up. But the roster needs tweaks, and here are three cut candidates for the Buccaneers entering the 2026 offseason.

Losing four of its last five games, the Buccaneers watched a playoff berth disappear into the way. That type of meltdown opens the door for serious discussion of moving on to different players for the 2026 season.

Among those who may need a new NFL address is a pass rusher.

Buccaneers should cut edge Anthony Nelson

A seven-year veteran, Nelson has never been a full-time starter in the NFL. He career high of eight starts came back in 2022.

And last year, he offered only three sacks, tying his lowest total since 2020. He would be a free agent following this coming season. And if the Buccaneers cut him before June 1, it would save the team almost $2 million, plus his $5.4 million salary in 2026.

Nelson’s inconsistency plays a role in this matter, according to Sports Illustrated.

“While still just 29 years of age, cutting bait with Nelson would be difficult,” Caleb Skinner wrote. “But it is definitely an option with the Bucs looking to elevate the room this offseason, especially if Chris Braswell finally finds his ceiling. Additionally, he'll have to contend with the eventual return of last year's NFL Draft pick, David Walker.”

Age factors into the equation, but it’s not a dealbreaker. But he played only 41% of the team’s snaps this season. So his value is tied to the fact that he didn’t get on the field enough. That’s make the relatively small salary savings seem more enticing.

CB Josh Hayes could be on the cut line

The Buccaneers didn’t defend the pass very well this season. They gave up 238.2 yards per game, which ranked them No. 27 in the NFL.

And Hayes didn’t make much of an impact. He basically filled a special teams role. He dropped from a 28% snap share on defense in 2024 to not logging a single snap this season.

At 26 years old, he still has youth on his side. But that’s not enough to cut it in the NFL.

In fact, it’s a little surprising Hayes hung around this long. His special teams wasn’t all that great, and that was his calling card. Hayes addressed the Buccaneers’ kickoff coverage woes late in the season, according to joebucsfan.com.

“Abysmal,” Hayes replied. “I mean, shoot, if I had an answer, I feel like we’d have figured it out. I think there’s a lot of things, fundamentals, and stuff. We got to go back to and figure out how to fix those and be able to correct those things. We can’t let the same thing happen five, six times in a row and then be surprised by it. So, I think someone’s just got to get back in the lab and figure out, ‘Ok, what is the issue and can we address it correctly before it becomes a continual thing.”

If the Buccaneers cut Hayes before June 1, they would get $1.14 million in cap savings.

TE Payne Durham could be on the outs

A fifth-round pick in 2023, Durham hasn’t been able to make his mark. He has just 17 catches in three seasons. And this year he totaled one catch for 11 yards despite drawing 10 starting assignments.

The tipping point for Durham may be what the Buccaneers do with Cade Otton, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Yes, depth is an issue here with tight end Cade Otton set to enter his free agency, but the expectation is that he could be back,” Skinner wrote. “If the Bucs want to retain Otton, then Durham could be the guy who suffers from it, mostly because the Bucs will likely keep Ko Kieft and develop pass-catching tight end Devin Culp.”

Another thing that factors into the Buccaneers looking in another direction is the possible development of Devin Culp, according to buccaneers.com.

“Culp has the speed to push routes vertically and has solid body control in contested catch situations,” Brianna Dix wrote.