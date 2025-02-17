The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have enjoyed newfound success before their 50th season. They've won a franchise first four straight division titles and own a 2020 Super Bowl victory. Head coach Todd Bowles, Baker Mayfield and company can continue their rare success streak through the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Buccaneers have scored through the first three rounds before. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin came via the first and third round, respectively. Linebacker Lavonte David was a day two selection in the second round. Even powerful nose tackle Vita Vea came through the first round of the draft.

Bowles will be inside the Bucs' draft room to help persuade decisions. But we're placing ourselves into the shoes of Jason Licht. We're playing Licht's role of Bucs general manager by turning to the PFF mock draft simulator.

The Bucs have defense to address. Possibly WR too, as Evans gets older and Godwin becomes a free agent. Even running back Rachaad White isn't a lock to return. Which area do the Bucs address? Time to dive into who lands with the Bucs through the first three rounds.

Round 1, Pick 19 for Buccaneers — Edge Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Edge help is one pressing need for the Bucs. Licht addresses it right away with one of the best available in Stewart.

Stewart is a ball of fury after the snap — proven right here during Senior Bowl practices. But he doesn't stop after the ball moves. Stewart shows relentless hustle in finishing off plays. He's too quick and too much for guards who try to block him, or even tackles trying to keep him at bay.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Stewart has NFL edge size already. He also looks like a Greek statue with his chiseled physique. He'll need to build an arsenal of hand moves moving forward — as Stewart looked too reliant on his speed and bull rush to beat blockers.

But the Bucs need help outside of top pass rushers Vea and Calijah Kancey — who topped the seven sacks mark inside. Stewart provides the needed outside spark by arriving at No. 19 to Tampa.

Round 2, Pick 51 — Linebacker Jalon Walker, Georgia

David established himself as a pillar of the Bucs' defense. But he's not getting any younger.

Walker makes prime sense as the eventual successor for the franchise legend David. Walker brings similar quickness and closing speed. Although Walker qualifies as a “hybrid” defender for this defense. He's brought damage as an off-ball linebacker and pass rusher. But his closing speed will get Bowles making a beeline toward getting him drafted.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder helped replace Bulldogs legend Nolan Smith. Walker happens to be compared to the Philadelphia Eagles star, by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network.

Walker, like Stewart, needs to add hand moves moving forward. He gets swallowed by offensive tackles often when the rush crowds get congested. But Bowles built a speed-heavy defense in Tampa. Walker fits perfectly here.

Round 3, Pick 83 — Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

They breed cornerbacks in Tallahassee. Azareye'h Thomas is the latest coming out of Florida State.

The Seminoles have delivered a habit of producing high-quality tall CBs. Thomas stands at 6-foot-2 and matches efficiently with opposing wideouts. Thomas shows strong patience in his coverage. He's destructive as a run stuffer who isn't afraid to crash down the line of scrimmage.

Thomas tends to develop poor hip angles, though. That flaw exposes him to allow big plays his way. Not having Braden Fiske and Jared Verse had a clear effect on Thomas — as he produced a better 2023 compared to '24. But Thomas is worth the pickup here in the third round and can solidify a strong rotation of CBs alongside Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum.

Overall, all three top 100 selections fill pivotal needs for the Bucs. Tampa needs its biggest help on the defensive side. Licht addresses just that between selections 19 to 83. The Bucs earn an “A” grade here.