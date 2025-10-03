The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not have Bucky Irving in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, but their quarterback will remain in the lineup. Despite another week of injury concerns, Baker Mayfield will make his fifth consecutive start to begin the 2025 season.

Mayfield dealt with a knee and bicep injury throughout the week, but he was left off the team's final injury report, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported. Mayfield's right bicep has been bothering him since Week 3, but he will play through the concerns for at least one more week.

The Buccaneers will also be without wide receiver Mike Evans, who will miss his second consecutive game. Since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3, Tampa Bay reported that Evans would miss multiple weeks.

Irving and Evans join offensive linemen Cody Mauch and Luke Goedeke on the inactive list, as well as second-year receiver Jalen McMillan. Mauch, Goedeke and McMillan each remain on injured reserve. All five players would be starters under traditional circumstances, leaving Tampa Bay significantly shorthanded entering Week 5.

Regardless, confirming Mayfield's status is the most important update the team could receive. The star quarterback already has a game-winning drive in each of Tampa Bay's first three victories, placing him at the center of MVP discussions before the team suffered its first loss in Week 4.

Buccaneers look to rebound in Week 4 against Seahawks

Despite injury concerns, the Buccaneers enter Week 5 with a 3-1 record. They got off to a hot start, going undefeated through their first three games, but they are coming off a 31-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Buccaneers eye a rebound performance against the Seahawks, who enter the game with an identical 3-1 record. However, Seattle's first month has been the inverse of Tampa Bay's, as it lost its season opener but has since rattled off three consecutive victories.

Win or lose, each of Tampa Bay's first four games has been decided by a single score. The Buccaneers have been the most exciting team to watch thus far, with each of their victories coming in the most dramatic way imaginable.