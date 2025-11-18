The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could really use a win in Week 12. Tampa Bay got smacked around by Buffalo in Week 11 and fell to 6-4 on the season. The Buccaneers have dealt with multiple injuries this season, and just signed one player who could add depth for the rest of the year.

The Buccaneers have signed safety Marcus Banks to the practice squad on Tuesday, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Banks played college football at Mississippi state. He joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent back in 2024. He never played in a game for Tampa during the 2024 season, but stuck around on the practice squad.

Banks spent the summer in Tampa's offseason program, but suffered a quad injury in July and was eventually let go.

Now Banks is fully recovered from his quad injury and is ready to rejoin the Buccaneers.

It is unclear how long it will take Banks to get back to football shape. There is also no guarantee that Tampa will actually elevate Banks to the 53-man roster this season.

But the Buccaneers are already without backups JJ Roberts and Rashad Wisdom, both of whom are on injured reserve. That means that if Tampa suffers another injury at safety, it could be Banks' moment to be the next man up.

Aside from those two injuries, Tampa's secondary is quite healthy. Cornerback Jamel Dean suffered a hip injury in Week 11, but he is considered day-to-day and could play in Week 12.

Tampa is on a two-game losing streak and needs to get a win this weekend. But that will be easier said than done as they go up against one of the NFC's best teams.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a Week 12 matchup against the Rams.