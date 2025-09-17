Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are riding high after their Monday Night Football win over the Houston Texans. If Mayfield continues playing at a high level, he and the Buccaneers could be ending the year with plenty of hardware in their trophy case.

In the 20-19 victory, Mayfield completed 25-of-38 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Combined with his Week 1 performance, the quarterback has now thrown for 382 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

There is still a long way to go in the 2025 season. But early on, Mayfield is looking like a true MVP candidate in the eyes of Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright, via the What's Wright? podcast.

“Baker is just the best. Baker absolutely can win league MVP this year. The Bucs absolutely could be the one seed as predicted on this show. They have played two road games against teams that were considered possible or likely playoff teams. They could have lost both, and Baker made game winning plays in the waning moments of both.”

“Now they get the Jets, then a tough home game against the Eagles,” he continued. “But they play the Eagles really well. Seahawks, Niners, Lions. It's not easy, but the Bucs are for real.”

Article Continues Below

“Baker’s just the best. And Baker absolutely can win league MVP this year… and the Bucs absolutely can be the one seed”@getnickwright is all-in on the Buccaneers after their Monday Night Football win over the Texans pic.twitter.com/jHifM7ObS7 — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) September 16, 2025

Mayfield has gone 21-15 as a starter in Tampa, leading the Buccaneers to the playoffs in his first two seasons. He has thrown for 8,926 yards and 74 touchdowns, maybe it clear why the franchise gave him a three-year, contract extension worth up to $100 million.

But if Mayfield is seriously going to win MVP, he must continue proving he is one of the most clutch players in the league. With the Buccaneers trailing 19-14, Mayfield and offense was given the ball with just over two minutes to play. The quarterback orchestrated a 11-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by Rachaad White running for a two-yard touchdown.

Still undefeated at 2-0, the Buccaneers are looking to prove they are legit Super Bowl contenders in 2025. A matchup against the Jets will give Mayfield an opportunity to pad his potential MVP resume.