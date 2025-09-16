The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sustained an injury to one of their players in Calijah Kancey during their matchup against the Houston Texans on Monday night.

Kancey sustained a pectoral injury during the first half of the contest. It happened during one of the team's defensive snaps as he needed to go to the locker room for further examination.

Tampa Bay announced through its public communications account that he was questionable to return with the injury. Later in the second half, they officially ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

“Calijah Kancey has been downgraded to OUT for the remainder of tonight's game (pectoral),” the post read.

Kancey has been a full-time starter for the Buccaneers' defense in the last two seasons. He made 54 tackles, 21 TFLs, 11.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery throughout 26 appearances in 2023 and 2024.

How Buccaneers played in 1st half against Texans

It's potentially a tough loss for the Buccaneers to sustain, losing of their better pass rushers in Calijah Kancey.

Despite his absence, Tampa Bay has done well to take a 14-10 lead at halftime. Even though Houston got off to a solid start with 10 points in the first quarter, the Buccaneers kept them quiet in the second period while making great plays on both sides of the ball.

Baker Mayfield has put up a decent outing leading the team's offense. So far, he completed 13 passes out of 18 attempts for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Bucky Irving and Rachaad White have been active in the run game. They took 12 of the squad's 13 carries, going for 66 yards total.

As for the receivers, seven have gotten a catch with three obtaining two or more receptions. Emeka Egbuka leads the way with four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. Mike Evans came next with three receptions for 23 yards, Bucky Irving has two catches for 11 yards, and Ryan Miller caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.

After this matchup, the Buccaneers will prepare for their next game. They will be at home, hosting the New York Jets on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.