The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter the 2025 season hoping to make another run to the playoffs. While there were plenty of questions to answer this offseason, the franchise made a big decision by giving wide receiver Chris Godwin a new contract. Godwin suffered a season-ending ankle injury halfway through the 2024 campaign, but the Buccaneers still gave him a three-year, $66 million deal to keep him in Tampa Bay.

So, the Buccaneers duo of Godwin and Mike Evans remains intact, giving Baker Mayfield ample weapons on the offense.

However, there is a chance Godwin might not be available when the season begins, as JoeBucsFan mentioned on X.

‘Not sure yet, says Todd Bowles, if Chris Godwin will be available Week 1. He hopes he will be. Bowles says cornerback Bryce Hall (same dislocated ankle injury) is running full speed, which is encouraging all around.'

Todd Bowles admits he “hopes” Godwin will be ready for the opener, although there is no clear indication for the time being.

Back on March 23, General Manager Jason Licht had an optimistic update on Godwin, saying he would “never bet against Chris.”

“I’m feeling very good about it,” Licht said. “He’s hitting all of his milestones. He’s hitting all of his markers. He’s where he’s supposed to be. We’re not going to try to set any records for the fastest rehab because we want to make sure everything’s done right and just get him out there for the regular season. I would never bet against Chris.”

Godwin played in just seven games before suffering the injury, although he had 50 catches for 576 yards and five scores up until that point.

The 2025 NFL schedule has not yet been released, so it remains unclear who – and when – the Buccaneers will play to begin the year. But, for now, Bowles and Licht remain hopeful that Godwin will be full-go by September.