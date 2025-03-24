The Tampa Bay Buccaneers avoided a major loss this offseason by re-signing wide receiver Chris Godwin, and now the focus shifts to his health heading into the 2025 season. Godwin, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last year, is making promising progress in his recovery, according to general manager Jason Licht.

Licht shared an optimistic update on Godwin’s rehabilitation, emphasizing the team’s cautious but confident approach.

“I’m feeling very good about it,” Licht said. “He’s hitting all of his milestones. He’s hitting all of his markers. He’s where he’s supposed to be. We’re not going to try to set any records for the fastest rehab because we want to make sure everything’s done right and just get him out there for the regular season. I would never bet against Chris.”

Godwin was in the midst of a standout year before the injury, tallying 50 catches for 576 yards and five touchdowns over just seven games. He was on pace for one of the best statistical seasons of his career, with a career-best 7.1 receptions per game and an 82.3 yards-per-game average—his second-best mark behind his 2019 Pro Bowl campaign.

The Bucs are optimistic about Chris Godwin's recovery

While there was a real possibility he could depart in free agency, Godwin chose to stay loyal to the Buccaneers, signing a three-year, $66 million deal despite interest from other teams. Licht admitted that at one point, he genuinely feared Godwin might leave.

“I did, to be honest with you,” Licht said. “It’s not a good feeling. Stopped short of throwing up in my trash can in my office.”

Licht also revealed that one team aggressively pursued Godwin, offering what he described as a “blank check.” While that team was never named, reports suggest it may have been the New England Patriots. Even with that kind of money on the table, Godwin prioritized staying in Tampa.

“He left a lot of money on the table,” Licht said. “He valued the culture here, the city, the fans, being able to hopefully retire as a Buccaneer. That says a lot.”

Now firmly back in the fold, Godwin’s rehab is trending in the right direction. The Bucs are hopeful their veteran receiver will be ready to go come Week 1 as they aim for a sixth straight postseason appearance.

“I’ll forever be grateful for the decision he and Mariah made,” Licht added. “He’s the epitome of a teammate. I would never bet against Chris.” With Godwin healthy and loyal, the Buccaneers' offense remains in good hands.