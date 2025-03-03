The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a significant decision on Chris Godwin's potential franchise tag ahead of an important deadline. The star wideout is coming off a season cut short by a devastating ankle injury against the Baltimore Ravens in late October. Now, the organization has a significant decision to make for a player who has formed one of the best wideout duos in the NFL alongside Mike Evans.

And it seems like Tampa Bay might be making the difficult call to move on from the eight-year veteran. With the franchise tag deadline, Buccaneeers' insider Jenna Laine revealed the franchise's consequential decision on one of its best players.

“Tomorrow at 4 p.m. is the NFL’s deadline for the franchise/transition tag. I’ve reported this previously, but the Bucs will NOT be using it on Chris Godwin as it would be his third time being tagged, and it would result in a 144% raise.”

Chris Godwin's time in Tampa Bay looks to be coming to an end

Godwin has been with the Buccaneers his entire NFL career. A third-round pick out of Penn State, the 29-year-old is a former Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection. Godwin additionally has four 1,000-yard seasons to his name and was a key contributor on the Buccaneers' 2021 Super Bowl-winning team.

The star wideout was on pace for another elite season in 2024 before his devastating injury. Through seven games, Godwin had 576 yards and five touchdowns. While the veteran is expected to make a full recovery from his discolocated ankle, Tampa Bay's offense bounced back surprisingly well from his absence. In addition, quarterback Baker Mayfield still went on to have one of the best seasons of his career.

Unfortunately, Mayfield and the offense were not that dynamic in the 23-20 playoff loss to the Washington Commanders. However, the team's main setback in that elimination games was its defense's inability to get off the field. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders' offense had possession for about eleven more minutes than Mayfield and company, which further signified the upgrades Tampa Bay must make on defense this offseason.

Overall, the Buccaneers' unwillingness to franchise tag Godwin likely signals the end of his time with the franchise. On a long-term deal, Godwin's market value is projected to be a little more than $22.5 million per year. With minimal cap space over this offseason, Tampa Bay will be more conservative in bringing back aging players like the star wideout. While there's a chance Godwin resigns if he gives a hometown discount, for now, this seems like the end to what has been a very successful partnership.