The Tampa Bay Buccaneers indeed have a good one in quarterback Baker Mayfield. The former top overall NFL draft pick delivered when it mattered the most for the Bucs Monday night against the Houston Texans on the road.

Down by five points with only a little over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Buccaneers leaned on the determination of Mayfield to pull off a late-game stunner at NRG Stadium in Houston. Mayfield engineered an 11-play touchdown drive to get the Buccaneers in front for good and come away with a 20-19 victory.

During that drive, Mayfield teamed up with running back Bucky Irving multiple times and even scrambled for 15 yards during a crucial 4th and 10 situation. That drive ended with running back Rachaad White punching in a two-yard touchdown to give Tampa Bay the lead before the Bucs' failed two-point conversion.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers, especially after those intense moments, have fans on social media buzzing.

“What a comeback drive 💪🏽 was a fun watch,” a fan shared.

“nice one! keep that momentum going, man. can’t wait to see what you pull off next!,” another one commented.

“Two road wins to start the season, one of them being a division win. Home opener vs the Jets on Sunday! Pack Raymond James! Go Bucs! 🏴‍☠️,” shared a social media user on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Cardiac Kids strike again, what a win. LFGGGG #WeAreTheKrewe,” a different commenter said.

“Drive of the season. What a win,” chimed in another.

“Just give Baker ownership at this point,” one shared.

The 30-year-old Mayfield finished the Texans game with 215 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 25-of-38 pass completions. He added 33 rushing yards on three carries for the Buccaneers, who improved to 2-0 on the season. Meanwhile, Irving paced Tampa Bay on the ground, rushing for 71 yards on 17 carries. Mike Evans led the Buccaneers with 56 receiving yards on five receptions and 11 targets.

Tampa Bay, which defeated the Atlant Falcons in Week 1 to the tune of a 23-20 score on the road, will next make its home season opener at Raymond James Stadium in Week 3, with the winless New York Jets coming to town.