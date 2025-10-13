Baker Mayfield earned loud MVP chants from Tampa Bay fans after another stellar performance in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. But the quarterback's humble response shows why he's beloved beyond his on-field heroics.

Mayfield kept his response grounded when asked about the Raymond James Stadium crowd chanting “MVP” during the victory.​

“It's Week 6. We've got a big one next week … it's awesome to have the support, don't get me wrong, but we're just getting started,” Mayfield said after the game.​

The quarterback's focus remains on the bigger picture. He deflected praise and reminded everyone that Tampa Bay still has a long season ahead.​

Mayfield completed 17 of 23 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions in the win. He also added 14 rushing yards. The Buccaneers improved to 5-1 on the season with the victory. Tampa Bay now holds the best record in the NFC and leads the NFC South division.​

Mayfield threw touchdown passes to both Kameron Johnson and rookie Tez Johnson. The 45-yard scoring strike to Tez Johnson gave the Bucs a 27-19 lead.

Tez Johnson's hilarious MVP moment

After Tez Johnson caught his first career NFL touchdown, he heard the stadium erupt in MVP chants. The rookie receiver initially thought the fans were cheering for him.​

“When I scored, and I heard MVP chants, I'm thinking they're talking about me,” Johnson said with a smile. “So I asked Sterling Shepard, I'm like, ‘Shep, they was chanting MVP?' And he was like, ‘Yeah.' And I was like, ‘I ain't even do nothing this year,' and then he was like, ‘They're talking about Baker, Tez.' And I was like, ‘Welp, that explains it'”.​

Johnson quickly acknowledged that Mayfield deserves the recognition. “But he is the MVP,” Johnson added. “That guy wants it every single week”.​ The Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions next Sunday.​