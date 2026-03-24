After 14 legendary seasons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is retiring from the NFL. The future Hall of Famer will go down as one of the best linebackers of all time, cementing himself in history after winning a Super Bowl with Tom Brady in 2021.

The Buccaneers are holding a press conference on Tuesday, where he will get the final word on his career. David will go down as one of the best Buccaneers of all time and will certainly be in the Tampa Bay Ring of Honor.

Jason Licht and Todd Bowles in attendance for Lavonte David’s retirement press conference. pic.twitter.com/YMvlC8C6IM — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 24, 2026

Forever a Buccaneer 🏴‍☠️ Congratulations on retirement, Lavonte. pic.twitter.com/8ET8CPdeRd — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 24, 2026

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The new era of the Buccaneers will be weird for a bit, not watching David and longtime receiver Mike Evans on the field. David started all 215 games he played for the Buccaneers, finishing with a career total of 1,715 tackles (1,172 solo). He added 42.5 sacks, 33 forced fumbles, 21 fumble recoveries, 14 interceptions for two touchdowns, and 74 pass deflections. David played at a high level for all 14 seasons.

David retires from the league as a fan favorite in Tampa Bay. It is not easy moving on from players like this as fans, as they have created a big connection over a long career. Not many linebackers are capable of playing 14 seasons. David went through some hard seasons with a bad team for a long time. Good things happen to those who wait, and instead of chasing a ring, David stayed loyal and was a big part of getting Tom Brady to come to Tampa Bay.

Winning a Super Bowl is every player's dream, and David was able to accomplish that. He goes out as one of the best players of the past era.