As the NFL world comes together in Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Draft Combine, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White is dealing with his own problem, an alleged extortion attempt that is currently impacting the lead back and his family.

In a statement from Michelle Gervais, Esq. and TJ Grimaldi, Esq., shared by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, White's team revealed the shocking illegal activities, which are being investigated by the FBI.

The FBI and other appropriate authorities are currently looking into an extortion attempt against Rachaad White. Illegal and defamatory threats and demands against Rachaad and his family will be met with zero tolerance. We will continue to exercise all legal avenues to protect Rachaad's right as a victim of extortion.

Goodness, that is not the way any NFL player wants to spend their offseason, especially for a player like White who is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract.

Despite being one of the bigger names in Tampa Bay over the past few years, even if he may have been overtaken ever so slightly by rookie phenomenon Bucky Irving last fall, White has only earned $3.7 million so far this in his professional career, with that number to nearly double this fall.

Why would the FBI be investigating this alleged extortion attempt? Well, for a number of reasons, really: the case could involve crossing state lines, could be over the internet – both of which are interstate commerce violations – or it could even just be because he's a high-profile individual and there is potentially a lot of money involved.

Initially drafted in the third round out of Arizona State, White has been a focal point of the Buccaneers offense as they transitioned from the post-Tom Brady era to the “Age of Baker Mayfield,” with the young back rushing for 481 yards as a part-time starter before coming ten yards short of his first 1,000-yard campaign in 2023 as an every game starter and Pro Bowl-caliber performer. While his numbers dipped ever so slightly due to the emergence of Irving in 2024, White remained an essential piece of the offense and actually averaged the most yards per attempt of his career at 4.3. If he can get this situation taken care of and lock in for the 2025 NFL season, White could cash in on his play in a major way should he turn in another marquee campaign as Tampa Bay's do-it-all offensive weapon.