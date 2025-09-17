The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved swiftly after Calijah Kancey will miss the 2025 season. They've plucked away a former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Wednesday.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports Elijah Simmons is coming on board following the big NFL injury for the Bucs. Simmons previously was on the Cards' practice squad.

Kancey suffered a pectoral injury against the Houston Texans Monday. The interior defensive tackle attempting what appeared to be the rip move when engaged with his blocker. Except the defensive tackle had trouble lifting his arm. He never returned to action inside NRG Stadium.

Baker Mayfield went on to carry the Buccaneers from there. He willed the Bucs down the field and set up the final scoring drive with under 10 seconds left, winning 20-19.

New Buccaneers DT via Cardinals brings similar trait to Calijah Kancey

Simmons is identical to Kancey in one regard.

He stands at 6-feet as well and has done his best work on the interior. The 24-year-old played six seasons with the University of Tennessee — tallying 59 tackles with 22 solo stops.

The 334-pounder also grabbed eight total tackles behind the line of scrimmage — including three in the 2023 season. Simmons played in 55 gams total for the Southeastern Conference powerhouse.

Simmons earned an invite to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis during March. But he turned in a 5.37 time in the 40-yard dash and turned in a 32.0 inch vertical jump.

The Volunteers defender never received a phone call from an NFL team during rounds one to seven. The IDL eventually signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals following the draft.

Arizona ultimately waived Simmons on Aug. 26 as every NFL team were required to complete their 53-man active roster. Simmons cleared waivers and eventually signed with the Cardinals' practice squad 24 hours after the roster cutoff day.

Now he's adding depth amid the key injury inside as an early NFL free agency decision.