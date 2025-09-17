The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ unbeaten start is being overshadowed by growing concerns along their offensive line. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Buccaneers offensive lineman Cody Mauch is dealing with a knee injury and missed practice. His status for the upcoming game against the New York Jets remains uncertain, compounding Tampa Bay's injury concerns.

That development compounds an already fragile situation. Right tackle Luke Goedeke is expected to miss time after aggravating a foot injury, and All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs is still recovering from offseason knee surgery. Rookie Graham Barton and veteran Ben Bredeson are already playing out of position, meaning the Bucs may have to turn to second-year guard Elijah Klein if Mauch cannot go. For a franchise that prides itself on line stability, the group is suddenly in flux.

The timing of these setbacks could not be worse. Tampa Bay is 2-0 for the fourth straight season under Bowles and eyeing a 3-0 start for the first time since 2005. Protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield is critical after he endured heavy pressure against Houston despite escaping with a narrow victory. The Jets rank near the bottom of the league in run defense but possess enough defensive front talent to exploit Tampa Bay’s patchwork line.

The Buccaneers' offensive line needs stability against the Jets

For the Buccaneers, the challenge grows with the Jets turning to veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who replaces the injured Justin Fields. Taylor has a history with Tampa Bay. He engineered a late rally for Buffalo in 2017 that still lingers in the memories of long-time fans. Bowles praised Taylor’s craftiness, though Tampa Bay’s defense has excelled at stopping the run through two games.

The Bucs’ early success has provided optimism, but the injuries threaten to stall momentum. Special teams mishaps and an inconsistent pass rush have already raised concerns, and losing multiple starting linemen could test the team’s depth even further.

If Tampa Bay withstands these challenges, it can solidify its position as an NFC contender and maintain control of the division race. A stumble, however, could invite questions about whether the Buccaneers have the balance to turn a promising start into a sustainable season.