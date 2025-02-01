With the news of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen becoming the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, there needed to be a fast replacement. The team did just that as the new Buccaneers offensive coordinator will be Josh Grizzard leading to a reaction from talented offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.

Speaking to the media during Pro Bowl festivities, Wirfs would be asked about Grizzard being the new offensive coordinator Tampa Bay after previously served a pass game coordinator for the team. Wirfs would mention Grizzard's experience with the Miami Dolphins and expressed his excitement for the move, calling him a “wizard” according to Rick Stroud.

“I like keeping it in house, like I said, Grizz is a wizard,” Wirfs said. “He's been with McDaniel in Miami, similar style of offense. Like I said, he knows it like the back of his hand, we all know Grizz, we all love Grizz so I think it makes sense, it's perfect. We're all excited about it we called, Bake [Mayfield] called me the other day, I seen him talking to him for a bit, I'm excited.”

Expand Tweet

Someone else who commented on the Tampa Bay promoting Grizzard was star wide receiver Mike Evans who mentioned he can take the team to the best offense in the league.

“It's gonna be similar to what we run,” Evans said at the Pro Bowl. “You know, we were really good last year, one of the tops of the league, but we're trying to be the best offense in the league and I think Josh can help.”

Expand Tweet

Buccaneers seem confident that Josh Grizzard will keep up success

The new Buccaneers coach would get praise from former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick among many, but the one who showed their confidence was head coach Todd Bowles. He would reveal how Grizzard was “instrumental” to the team's offense last season as they had an efficient unit led by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“Josh is bright and innovative and was instrumental in our game planning and play design over the last year,” Bowles said via the team's website. “After interviewing several outstanding candidates throughout this process, it ultimately became clear that our best option was here in our building. We had a lot of success offensively last season and during our conversations, Grizz provided some great ideas on how we can build on that.”

Before leaving, Coen had a glaring review of Grizzard before the playoffs via The Tampa Bay Times.

“I think, first of all, shoutout to Josh and really the staff in general have done a phenomenal job throughout the whole year,” Coen said. “'Grizz’ happens to be in charge of third downs. Their ideas, plays, and thoughts and schemes are what come to life as what you see on Sunday.”

The Buccaneers finished 10-7 last season which won them the NFC South before being eliminated by the Wahington Commanders in the wild-card round of the playoffs.