The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their new offensive coordinator. In the wake of Kevin Stefanski joining the Atlanta Falcons, the Buccaneers have hired one of Atlanta's coaches with ties to quarterback Baker Mayfield. Former Falcons OC Zac Robinson is joining the Bucs, according to Ian Rapoport's report.

“A new OC for Baker: The #Bucs are set to hire former #Falcons OC Zac Robinson as their new coordinator, sources say,” Rapoport posted. “With a big push from Baker Mayfield.”

There might be a good reason why Mayfield has pushed hard for Robinson. For one, Robinson was the passing game coordinator of the Rams back in 2022, when Mayfield was traded to Los Angeles. Mayfield's first game with the Rams is the stuff of legends, leading the shorthanded LA squad to a win despite joining the team less than a week before their game. It seems like Mayfield believes that Robinson was a big help to his development before joining the Buccaneers.

The news of Robinson leaving the Stefanski's Falcons staff comes at the heels of Mayfield's incendiary comments about his former coach. After Stefanski joined the Falcons this week, the Buccaneers quarterback put the coach on blast for their time in Cleveland. Mayfield and Stefanski's relationship was fractured beyond repair towards the end of the former's time with the Browns. Mayfield has since voiced his displeasure with the Browns and Stefanski, citing their handling of his injury as a reason for his struggles.

The Buccaneers' offense sharply dropped in quality after Liam Coen's departure. Josh Grizzard took over as the Bucs' OC, with the unit ranking 21st in total yardage last season. A change was necessary, as the Bucs' collapse on offense led to them missing the postseason. Robinson's Falcons ranked 14th last season in total yardage.