The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a transformative era with the expected selection of quarterback Fernando Mendoza at number one overall and the arrival of head coach Klint Kubiak. However, this new chapter may not include franchise cornerstone Maxx Crosby. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, there is a growing belief among league executives that Crosby is highly interested in a change of scenery, and that change could be at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The relationship between the star pass rusher and the organization has reportedly become strained, particularly after he was sidelined for the final two games of the season.

While Crosby remains under contract, insiders suggest he could be available for the right price, with some speculating that a trade package similar to the haul for Micah Parsons might be required to move him.

And more news came from ESPN, as Jeremy Fowler noted that Crosby’s primary focus heading into this offseason is joining a winning program.

While he has been fiercely loyal to owner Mark Davis and the city of Las Vegas, that commitment will be tested as the Raiders remain several steps away from true contention.

Trade interest is reportedly robust, with over a dozen teams expected to inquire, and while natural contenders like the Lions, Cowboys, and 49ers are in the mix, the Buccaneers have been identified as a perfect destination that could immediately elevate them to championship status.

Any potential blockbuster deal may face a slight delay due to medical factors. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport clarified that Crosby underwent a meniscus repair rather than a simple trim in early January.

This procedure requires a longer recovery window, likely preventing him from being medically cleared before the start of free agency on March 11.

While a trade could technically occur during his rehab, it is more probable that a deal of this magnitude would materialize closer to the NFL Draft once his health is further along.

If the Raiders decide to capitalize on his value, they could secure significant assets to accelerate their rebuild under the Kubiak regime.