In a clash of previously undefeated teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell short at home to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 31-25 final score isn't a true indication of how Sunday's matchup went. The Eagles dominated the first half, heading into the locker room up 24-6. However, a furious Buccaneers comeback came up just short, as the Philadelphia defense held firm on the Bucs' last two drives. During Tampa Bay's remarkable second half, FOX analyst Tom Brady had an odd superlative for sophomore running back Bucky Irving. The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov shared Brady's take on X, formerly Twitter.

“Tom Brady on #Bucs RB Bucky Irving and how light he is on his feet: ‘He is so twitchy that if he had Doritos on his feet, they would never break,'” posted Meirov during the Sunday afternoon matchup.

Brady is right about one thing: Irving is certainly a twitchy runner. Throughout his Buccaneers tenure, the former Oregon Duck has made opponents miss him every week. For how notoriously fragile Doritos are, Brady's compliment is a high one. The tailback had an excellent outing during the Bucs' loss Sunday, leading the team in receiving with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. His score was a 72-yard pitch and catch from quarterback Baker Mayfield. Now, the Bucs' focus is undoubtedly on their Week 5 trip to Seattle to face the Seahawks. Can Tampa Bay get back on track next week in the Pacific Northwest?

Buccaneers shift focus to Seahawks after first loss of 2025 season

In addition to his 102 yards and touchdown through the air, Irving also led the Buccaneers on the ground. The ex-Duck ran for 63 yards on 15 carries. The average of 4.2 yards a carry wasn't amazing, but he did outproduce his superstar counterpart with the Eagles, Saquon Barkley. Outside of Barkley's touchdown run on the fake tush push, the Bucs' defense essentially shut him down, to the tune of 19 carries for just 43 yards.

However, next week's opponent in Seattle will bring its own set of challenges. The Seahawks are also 3-1, winning their last three matchups following a 17-13 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Buccaneers will need to bring their A-game to the Emerald City. Another frantic comeback attempt could easily come up short against the Hawks. Will Irving and the Bucs offense showcase their second half form for the entirety of their tilt against Seattle?