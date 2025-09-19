The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a sharp 2-0 start, having beaten the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans on the road in their first two games. It appears that one of their primary strengths is the talent at the wide receiver position where rookie Emeka Egbuka has joined star Mike Evans along with Sterling Shepard as quarterback Baker Mayfield's primary targets.

#Bucs WR Emeka Egbuka says he used to walk around and people would mistake him for CJ Stroud or Jaxon Smith-Njigba: “We have similar hair, similar everything.” 😂😂😂 https://t.co/nlSipbnH8c pic.twitter.com/JEZGwZNxGO — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

It seems likely the group will only grow stronger when Chris Godwin returns from his ankle injury. Godwin was a limited participant in practice Thursday and he may play in the Week 3 home opener against the New York Jets.

Even if Godwin is able to return, it is not likely to have a negative impact on Egbuka, who is off to an impressive start with the Bucs. Egbuka has shown the ability to get open and make big plays. He has been targeted 13 times by Mayfield and he has 8 receptions for 96 yards and 3 TDs.

It is the production in the latter category that is likely to help him compete with the other top rookies in the NFL. Egbuka runs disciplined routes, demonstrates good speed and has dependable hands. As long as he is healthy, he should continue to figure prominently for head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard. Egbuka did not practice Thursday as a result of hip and groin issues.

Egbuka was often mistaken for his former Ohio State teammates

During his college career, Egbuka played with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Ohio State.

Buckeyes fans and other observers mistakenly referred to Egbuka as Stroud and Smith-Njigba. He explained why that happened and what he did about it.

“We were going to the Rose Bowl my freshman year,” Egbuka told NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “Right before Jaxon had that big game. We went to Disneyland as a team. I was getting called ‘Jaxon' and ‘CJ' left and right. We have similar hair; we have similar everything.

Egbuka did not try to take on the identity of Stroud or Smith-Njigba. “I don't sign for them. I say, ‘Hey that's not me and I wish I could make your dreams come true.' ”

The Bucs have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL. They have won the NFC South title for each of the last four years, and they are likely to be strong contenders to win the division again.

Evans and Godwin have come through for them in key games during their four-year run, and they have made big plays at crucial moments. The addition of Egbuka gives Mayfield one more quality target and this team could be very difficult to stop throughout the season.