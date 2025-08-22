The Tennessee Titans are one of the league's more interesting teams heading into the regular season. After the Titans drafted Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, expectations changed. Now, head coach Brian Callahan has a talented quarterback to build his offense around. Calvin Ridley, for one, is encouraged by how successful Ward has been in the preseason.

Ridley and Ward have quickly found chemistry on and off the field, even before the regular season kicks off. The veteran receiver has played with talented quarterbacks in his career, but Ridley had a lot of good things to say about Ward after just a couple of preseason games. Ward has one more game to get his feet under him before the Titans enter the 2025-26 regular season.

Ward showcased his talent throughout 2024 with the Miami Hurricanes. He finished as a Heisman finalist alongside Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter, and Dillon Gabriel. However, rookie quarterbacks often experience growing pains as they transition into the NFL. However, Ridley told ESPN that Ward already has a good feel when it comes to the Titans' passing game.

“His timing is up to date,” Ridley said. “He whips it, he's confident, it's smooth. It's an easy, catchable ball.”

Ward's development under Callahan is a major part of Tennessee's future. Luckily for him, he already has a talented receiver in Ridley to grow alongside. Their connection has improved throughout the preseason, with the veteran helping the Titans rookie navigate a professional offense.

Tennessee's projection for the upcoming season is tough to nail down. On one hand, Ward could experience the same struggles as most rookie quarterbacks. If he does, the Titans might have another high draft pick next year. One the other hand, if he and Ridley's chemistry translates into the regular season, Tennessee has a chance to make some noise in the AFC South.