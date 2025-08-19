Things have been up and down for Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, including a not-so-great preseason showing. Still, he has gotten love around the league. However, his teammates reacted to his recent fight with Jeffery Simmons.

After Ward tossed a touchdown pass near the end of practice, he gave Simmons a shove before doing his “Zombieland” celebration in front of him. Simmons reacted with a two-hand push to Ward's facemask.

Offensive lineman Dan Moore Jr. said his bunch would have nothing to do with anybody, even a teammate, touching Ward, according to ESPN.

“Absolutely not,” Moore said. “That goes without saying.”

Titans QB Cam Ward mixing it up in heated practice

Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. said it’s boys being boys with an edginess that goes with the NFL.

“You get that same attitude, confidence, that same edge every day out of those two guys,” cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. said. “That's what you expect. But when it does happen with the quarterback, you got to break it up as soon as possible. But brothers fight.

“You never want to see your quarterback in the middle of those kinds of things,” Brownlee said. “But when it does happen, it shows you the kind of dog he has in him. He ain't going to take nothing.”

It doesn’t sound like much in the overall scheme of things. But in the long run it could help the Titans’ swagger if the team believes Ward is willing to fight for them. However, that aggression is probably best directed at opponents.

Also, it’s probably not the best idea to poke the bear in the form of a six-year veteran. Plus, Simmons is a three-time Pro Bowl player, coming off the latter of those honors in 2024. He totaled 76 tackles, 11 for loss, and nine quarterback hits with five sacks. He also defended four passes.

In other words, he’s Ward’s best friend when the Titans don’t have the football. Ward should probably remember that next time he feels the need to go all “Zombieland” on Simmons.

Of course, the Titans appear to be in better shape than they were heading into the 2024 season.