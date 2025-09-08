Once Tennessee Titans fans found out that head coach Brian Callahan did not know securing a ball with your elbow in bounds was enough to constitute a legal catch, his credibility with the majority of the fan base was lost. Admitting such a mistake, which had a potentially significant effect on Sunday's 20-12 loss versus the Denver Broncos, was never going to fully erase those brutal optics. But denying it would have been far worse.

Callahan indeed took the former route, accepting accountability for not challenging an incomplete ruling on a third-down play late in the third quarter that saw quarterback Cam Ward launch a 20-yard pass to fellow rookie Elic Ayomanor along the sidelines. The wide receiver's elbow appeared to land in the field of play when he obtained possession of the ball, even though his feet were out of bounds. Apparently, the Titans coaching staff did not realize that such an instance would qualify as a reception and therefore be worthy of a challenge.

No red flag made its way onto Empower Field at Mile High, and Tennessee punted. What could have been a thrilling first-down and major confidence boost for Ward, instead turned into a drive-killer. The Broncos stretched their 13-12 lead in the fourth quarter after a J.K. Dobbins rushing touchdown, and the Titans did not get on the scoreboard for the rest of the game.

Callahan, who alarmingly said an elbow does not equal two feet in the postgame press conference, could only claim responsibility for the costly error while speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon. He did choose some interesting words, however.

Titans' Brian Callahan comes clean

“My interpretation of the rule was wrong,” Brian Callahan said, per ESPN NFL Nation's Turron Davenport. “I'll own it, I should have challenged the play and that's pretty much all i can say about it. I'll own the mistake.”

Article Continues Below

It is hard to understand what the former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator meant by “interpretation of the rule.” What else could one glean from a rule that specifically mentions how it is legal for a player to “touch the ground inbounds with both feet or with any part of his body other than his hands”? While it is nice to see Callahan face the the obviously embarrassing situation head on, fans might have appreciated a simple “I did not recall the rule” more than the response they received.

Brian Callahan said his interpretation of the rule was incorrect. Callahan admitted he should have challenged the play in which Elic Ayomanor got an elbow in bounds. Callahan thought he still needed to get his feet on bounds. pic.twitter.com/UY6hpAKf45 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 8, 2025

Again, though, the damage was already done. The only way the second-year HC and the rest of the staff can redeem themselves — because this was certainly not a one-man blunder — is to lead a competent football team and win some games. Tennessee accumulated a disastrous 13 penalties for 133 yards, overshadowing Denver's own glaring shortcomings in the season opener.

Callahan also made questionable decisions as a play-caller on this day, as he was unable to effectively mask Ward's growing pains. The No. 1 overall pick averaged just 4.0 yards per pass attempt and incurred six sacks. People do not have high expectations for the Titans this year, but they demand professionalism.

If this squad does not clean up the inexcusable mistakes right away, management will send a loud message that it does not know what it is doing. And that is something that simply cannot happen in what is supposed to be a new and exciting era of Titans football.