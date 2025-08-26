Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is preparing for his first NFL season as the franchise’s centerpiece, but his journey to the league was far from traditional. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft said this week that professional football was not on his radar until late in high school. Speaking on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, Ward revealed that basketball was his first passion.

“I was a big-time basketball player growing up. That's really all I wanted to do,” Ward shared. “And then, you know, just over time, football just became better to me. The atmosphere around it, the crowd around it, the enthusiasm everybody plays with. And I just think there's nothing in this world like football. Nothing, no other sport can relate to it. And I really didn't start taking football seriously until my senior year of high school. And I just think after that, there weren't a lot of kids, you know, who could throw a football like me and. I just took off and ran with it. Look where I'm at now.”

That late shift changed everything. After deciding to focus on football during his senior year of high school, Ward’s natural arm talent quickly set him apart. His college career peaked at Miami, where he threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns last fall while completing more than 67 percent of his passes. The performance made him a Heisman Trophy finalist and a consensus All-American.

Cam Ward gives the Titans stability at quarterback

The Titans, searching for stability at the game’s most important position, chose Ward over other highly touted prospects like Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. Analysts widely praised Ward as the most complete quarterback in the class because of his production, leadership, and ability to adapt.

Now, the rookie is preparing for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, confident in a Titans team that has battled through a demanding camp.

“I think the biggest thing is just try to keep guys healthy going into Week 1, and also making sure guys have confidence in what they are doing, whether it's defense to offense, scheme-wise,” Ward said.

Ward’s path to Tennessee underscores how quickly life can change in sports. Once dreaming of a career on the hardwood, he now stands as the Titans’ new face of the franchise.

Safe to say, he made the right call.