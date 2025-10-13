The Tennessee Titans have made the decision to fire head coach Brian Callahan after the team's latest loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. With the firing, the Titans have continued the trend of what happens when a team drafts a quarterback with the No. 1 pick, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeamFB.

“The last three No. 1 overall picks have all had their HC fired DURING their rookie seasons: 2023: Bryce Young — Frank Reich, 2024: Caleb Williams — Matt Eberflus, 2025: Cam Ward — Brian Callahan,” Meirov wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another head coach who was fired when they had the No. 1 pick was Urban Meyer when Trevor Lawrence was a rookie.

For Ward, that could be a sigh of relief, as Young and Williams have started to come along after their head coaches were fired. Williams now has Ben Johnson, who was a mastermind with the Detroit Lions, and the Bears' offense already looks better than it did last season under Eberflus.

As for Young, it took him some time to get things going, but in his third year, he looks like his confidence is there, and the Panthers are 3-3 this season after stunning the Dallas Cowboys.

Everyone knows that Ward has the talent to be one of the young, bright quarterbacks in the league, but he needs the right person leading him. It's uncertain who that will be in the future, but the organization will do what it can to find the best option.

Titans fire Brian Callahan

After starting the season 0-4, the Titans finally got their first win of the season last week against the Arizona Cardinals. They came back this previous week and lost to the Raiders, and after the game, Callahan noted that they had good preparation coming into the week. Some players didn't agree with that, one that included Jeffery Simmons.

“In this league, you have to learn how to stack wins,” Simmons said via Buck Reising of 104.5 The Zone. “To be able to carry that momentum over — it started at practice. If I’m being honest, this was one of our worst weeks of practice. Came out flat Thursday and things like that — sometimes things carry over. In this league, you have to prove it every week and reprove it.”

Ward also noted that the team came out flat in practice and that bled into the game. With that, it shows the coach and players weren't on the same page, which may have led to the firing.