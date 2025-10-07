The Tennessee Titans entered Week 5 with uncertainty surrounding wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who had missed multiple practices due to knee and elbow injuries. However, optimism began to grow on Saturday when ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Ridley was trending toward playing against the Arizona Cardinals, and he did.

The veteran receiver was officially listed as questionable but participated in Friday’s session on a limited basis, a positive sign for an offense desperate to find rhythm with rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Ridley’s slow start has been one of the early storylines of Tennessee’s season. After posting more than 1,000 yards in 2024, the Titans’ top wideout has managed only 10 receptions for 141 yards through four games, a disappointing output for someone expected to anchor the passing attack.

Yet, despite the injuries and lack of production, there’s no wavering confidence from the coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Nick Holz reaffirmed that belief following the Titans’ Week 5 comeback, saying, via Terry McCormick on X,

“We’ve never lost confidence in Calvin. He’s always been our guy. He kind of went through that last year and then had a game where he had about 150 yards.”

Holz’s remarks point to the bigger picture: the Titans believe Ridley’s breakout is coming soon. They’ve seen this story before, Ridley starting slow before erupting in a midseason stretch that changes the course of an offense.

His timing, route precision, and chemistry with Ward are reportedly improving each week, even as he fights through lingering discomfort.

Ridley’s availability has taken on added importance given Tennessee’s current injury list. Offensive tackle JC Latham and wideout Bryce Oliver have both been ruled out, while Tyjae Spears remains a game-time decision.

The Titans activated Spears from injured reserve, hoping that his presence in the backfield can complement Ridley’s return and provide balance between run and pass.

If Ridley suits up, expect Tennessee to limit his workload early, shorter routes, controlled snaps, and plenty of pre-designed targets to get him involved quickly. The Titans don’t plan to rush him, but they know how vital his explosiveness is to stretching the field and freeing up other playmakers.

Tennessee’s resilience has been tested this season, but Sunday’s game could mark a turning point. With renewed faith from Holz and signs that Ridley’s body is responding well, the Titans’ offense may finally find the consistency it’s been searching for.