Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward is still getting used to the team's offense. Ward has a lot of expectations on him this season, as he is the expected starter for the squad. The rookie quarterback made a startling admission on Wednesday about his team.

“Cam Ward said the Titans’ offense is just “very mid” right now,” Paul Kuharsky posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Titans fans probably don't like hearing that, but it isn't totally unexpected. Tennessee struggled through their 2024 season, winning just three games.

Ward was selected first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Miami, Washington State and Incarnate Word.

The rookie play caller acknowledges that being the first overall pick comes with expectations.

“I don’t think I’m being welcomed in [the league] with open arms,” Ward said, per The Athletic. “I was the first pick. I’m blessed to be that. But at the end of the day, there’s a target on my back. There’s a target on everyone’s back in the league, but I’m trying to prove myself to my teammates.”

Ward was named the ACC Player of the Year for his final college season in 2024.

Cam Ward is trying to find his way at Titans training camp

Ward is getting plenty of snaps in training camp the next several days. That's because Tennessee's other quarterback Will Levis is dealing with a shoulder injury. Levis is undergoing surgery on that shoulder.

The Titans have seen both ups and downs from Ward so far this summer.

“Quarterback Cam Ward was 5-of-9 in the 7-on-7 period, and 6-of-17 in the team periods, making him 11-of-26 in Tuesday's session. Ward was picked off three times, including a few he'd surely like to have back,” Jim Wyatt wrote for NFL.com. “Ward took a few shots in the session, but he overthrew both Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson. Ward threw a beauty of a pass across the middle to receiver Tyler Lockett in a team period when he went 4-of-5. In four training camp practices, Ward is now a combined 46-of-78 with five INTs so far in camp in 7-on-7 and team periods.”

Tennessee has some talented receivers, so there is room for Ward to jumpstart the offense. One of his likely targets is Calvin Ridley. Ridley was a first round draft pick in 2018. He posted 1,017 receiving yards in the 2024 season, to go with four touchdown catches.

The Titans start their NFL preseason schedule on August 9, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.