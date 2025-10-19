On Sunday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans took the field at home for a game against the red hot New England Patriots as they look to pick up their second win of the season. It was the first game this year without Brian Callahan patrolling the sidelines, as the team fired their head coach earlier in the week.

The Titans got off to a hot start in this one, with Cam Ward firing a nearly 50-yard touchdown strike to put the team up 10-3, but they did get some rough news regarding arguably their best player, pass rusher Jeffery Simmons, who left the game in the first half with an unspecified injury and went into the medical tent and talked with trainers, per Paul Kuharsky on X, formerly Twitter.

John Glennon of the Nashville Post then posted a video on X showing Simmons taking in the game from the sidelines.

“Titans’ Simmons does not look like a guy on verge of returning,” he reported.

Titans’ Simmons does not look like a guy on verge of returning: pic.twitter.com/b6LUbrvklx — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 19, 2025

Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal later reported that it was a hamstring injury for Simmons and that it “looks like Jeffery Simmons is done for the game.”

Overall, Jeffery Simmons was one of the few things holding this Titans defense together and keeping them from being truly awful, and it should come as no surprise that the second he went out of the game, Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense turned things into gear, driving down the field and scoring a touchdown to tie the game at ten.

At this point, Titans fans aren't exactly expecting their team to turn into a contender anytime soon, so losing Simmons doesn't necessarily affect the team the same way it would a squad with a real chance of competing. However, for a fanbase that has been starved of winning football, it was a tough break on Sunday.