The Tennessee Titans’ latest coaching shakeup has left the organization reeling and searching for stability. After firing head coach Brian Callahan following a 4-19 record, the Titans also lost offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who turned down an offer to remain on staff. NFL insider Dianna Russini reported that when the Titans asked him to stay, the veteran coach “packed his s*** and said no thanks,” signaling a clean break from his son’s failed Tennessee tenure.

The Titans’ leadership, led by new general manager Mike Borgonzi and president of football operations Chad Brinker, continues to rebuild after multiple seasons of front-office and sideline turnover. Former Chargers coach Mike McCoy has stepped in as interim coach. McCoy marks the franchise’s fourth man to hold the position since 2022.

Bill Callahan, 69, joined Tennessee in 2024 after a successful stint coaching Cleveland’s offensive line. He has long been respected across the league for developing elite linemen such as Trent Williams, Tyron Smith, and Zack Martin. However, his two years in Nashville were marked by protection breakdowns, uneven play, and disappointing performances from key additions like Dan Moore and Lloyd Cushenberry.

The Titans are looking to move on

The Titans invested heavily in the offensive line under the Callahans’ watch. They selected JC Latham seventh overall in the 2024 draft. Unfortunately, Latham struggled at both tackle spots and battled injuries. Meanwhile, Tennessee’s line allowed 52 sacks in 2024 and has given up a league-high 25 so far this season.

Despite the poor pass protection, the unit showed flashes of potential. They helped Tony Pollard surpass 1,000 rushing yards last year. Still, the team currently ranks near the bottom of the league in both rushing yards and touchdowns.

As McCoy takes over, the Titans are trying to move forward from a turbulent stretch that included losing two generations of Callahans in consecutive days. Borgonzi emphasized leadership and growth as the organization’s focus moving ahead. With a 1-5 start and ongoing locker room tension, the Titans’ next coaching search will be critical to restoring direction and stability for a once-proud franchise.