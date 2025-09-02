The 2025 NFL season is getting ready to start, and teams are still fortifying their final rosters. The Tennessee Titans are preparing for Week 1, when they will face the Denver Broncos, but they signed Kyzir White to bulk up the linebacking corps as that matchup looms. After NFL reporter Jordan Schultz announced the signing with a great reaction, he commented on it with a hilarious response on Twitter.

Kyzir White started his NFL career with the Chargers, then bounced around to the Eagles and Cardinals over the last two seasons, before joining the Titans for the 2025 kickoff. Schultz reported on the news while talking about his stats from last season, and then White posted about how his numbers don't lie in a great response.

Schultz posted on X: “Sources: The #Titans are signing former #Cardinals LB Kyzir White. White had 137 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 9 TFLs with Arizona last season.”

Then, White's response on X was: “Men lie, women lie, numbers don’t (laughing emoji) let’s boogie man (devil emoji) Lacklife foreverrrr @LCFalconsFB.”

The timing of the signing means that White will begin the year on the practice squad. However, after a career-best season in Arizona, White can start for the Titans and will instantly compete for a starting spot in the linebacking corps.

Adding White gives Tennessee another veteran who can compete with second-year players Cedric Gray and James Williams. He was used in an essential role over the last two seasons after helping the Cardinals' new head coach, Jonathan Gannon, and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis transition as they came over from Philadelphia. That made White crucial in Gannon's transition to first-time head coach.

Thanks to Tennessee's Dennard Wilson, there are connections between Kyzir White and the Titans. Wilson was the passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach when White played for Philadelphia in 2022. This signing is also notable because Wilson would not name a starter next to Cody Barton on the inside after the media asked him on Tuesday.