For a good portion of the draft process, most of the NFL world thought that the Tennessee Titans were deciding between quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders for the number one overall pick. Eventually, Ward separated himself and earned that selection. Many still believed Sanders would be a first-round pick, if not a Top Ten selection. Unfortunately, he slid all the way to the fifth round, where the Cleveland Browns selected him. Ward spoke about Sanders' rocky NFL tenure thus far on the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast Tuesday.

“He’s always been a great person to be around,” Ward said on the podcast Tuesday. “A lot of stuff out there isn’t really the truth. Just because they spin it different ways, they spin stuff about me different ways. But I’ve always thought he was a productive quarterback. A lot of people may have their own opinion; I have mine as well. But when he gets his chance to become a starter I know he’s going to make the most of it. And I’m ready to get back to work with him after the season, talk some more stuff to him.”

While many tried to pit Ward and Sanders against each other in the draft process, the Titans signal caller said the two quarterbacks don't have a rivalry. The two of them are also friends. Expectations are high for the top overall pick's rookie year. He'll play under head coach Brian Callahan, who had a big hand in developing Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow, another former number one pick. How will Ward's rookie season look in contrast to Sanders?

Time will tell if Titans made right choice with first overall pick

While Ward is the unquestioned starter in Tennessee, Sanders is currently slated to be the Browns' third-string quarterback. Veteran signal caller Joe Flacco will take the reins as the starter, while third-round pick Dillon Gabriel will be Flacco's backup. The odds of Sanders reaching the field this season are slim at the moment. It would need to take both injuries and ineffectiveness to both Flacco and Gabriel for Sanders to get a start.

However, Ward could very well be the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Plus other accolades if he takes off. Callahan will be sure to tailor the offense to fit Ward's dynamic skillset. Calvin Ridley returns as the number one wide receiver, while the front office added veteran receivers Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson. All the pieces are being put in place for Ward to succeed. The question is: will he? If not, and Sanders does, then buyer's remorse may take place down the line.