With the Tennessee Titans led by quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick coming out of the University of Miami, a player that is a fellow Hurricane has been released by the team. While Ward prepares to put the Titans on the radar, he receives the news that his former Miami teammate Xavier Restrepo has been waived.

As other teams in the NFL are dwindling their rosters to 52 players, Tennessee decided to let go of the wide receiver Restrepo. However, NFL insider Jordan Schultz said that the team “could look to bring him back” by getting him on the practice squad.

“Source: The Titans have waived rookie WR Xavier Restrepo — Cam Ward’s college pass-catcher (Adam Schefter first),” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Tennessee could look to bring him back on the practice squad.”

Source: The #Titans have waived rookie WR Xavier Restrepo — Cam Ward’s college pass-catcher (@AdamSchefter first). Tennessee could look to bring him back on the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/b1KYllnilz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 26, 2025

After the team drafted Ward to be the hopeful quarterback of the future, the quarterback wanted the team to sign Restrepo, which they did, via ESPN. With the possibility that he could return, Restrepo said in early August that while he is “super thankful” for Ward, he has to carve out a role on his own.

“He got me a great opportunity to get in the door,” Restrepo said. “I'm super thankful for him. But at the end of the day, I'm a grown man, just like he's a grown man. So, I have to go get mine.”

Xavier Restrepo had an “elite” understanding of the Titans' offense

Though Ward's top pass-catcher is Titans star Calvin Ridley, Restrepo could still be an option that the team could get back on the practice squad, as he has familiarity with the signal-caller. Ward would even say that Restrepo had an “elite” understanding of the offense.

“His understanding of the offense right now is elite,” Ward said. “I think the biggest thing that he's gotten better at since he's been here is just learning the new terminology fast.”

However, with the news of the cut, he has to follow the advice he gave himself when training camp didn't start the way he wanted, which is to “never get too high or too low.” Restrepo also received praise from head coach Brian Callahan for how “really intelligent” he is in multiple aspects.

“There's something about him as a football player that you can't measure,” Callahan said. “He just has a knack for finding space and getting open, and the ball tends to find him. X is really intelligent. He does a nice job of being on top of what he's supposed to know and do. He's going to battle like crazy to find a way on our team.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Tennessee obtains Restrepo as they open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Denver Broncos.