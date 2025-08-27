It's a new era in Tennessee, and it's spearheaded by Cam Ward. The first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, the former Miami quarterback is expected to usher in a new age, hopefully filled with winning and success. There are high expectations for the rookie to bring success to this down-trodden franchise.

The Titans are doing everything in their power to make sure that Ward is comfortable in the NFL. That includes giving the rookie quarterback a taste of home. Their next plans involving Ward hint at that. The Titans reportedly plan to sign one of Ward's college receivers, Xavier Restrepo, to their practice squad.

“Source: #Titans rookie WR Xavier Restrepo plans to sign to the practice squad, if he clears waivers, as @JustinM_NFL also reported,” Jordan Schultz posted on X.

Restrepo was Ward's best receiver in Miami last season. Named as an All-American last season, the former Hurricane caught 69 passes for 1,127 yards, leading the entire ACC that season. His eleven receiving touchdowns was also a conference-best last season.

Unfortunately, that was not enough to boost Restrepo's draft stock. The wide receiver went undrafted in 2025. That might end up being a blessing in disguise, though, as the Titans decided to pick up Restrepo after the draft. Reunited with Ward, that familiar connection could help the rookie quarterback adjust to the NFL.

It's worth noting that Restrepo was initially cut by the Titans as part of the final roster cuts a few days ago. However, it seems like both sides are mutually interested in a return to the practice squad for the wide receiver. That will give Restrepo a better chance to show off his skills. While he's not expected to make the starting roster anytime soon, being on the practice squad gives him a good chance in the future.

Ward and the Titans are looking to make some progress after a disastrous 2024 campaign. The playoffs aren't the main goal; some improvement in their record would be nice. Still, after the success stories of Jayden Daniels and CJ Stroud in the last few years, it wouldn't be surprising for Ward to lead Tennessee to a surprise playoff run.