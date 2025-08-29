The Cam Ward and Calvin Ridley connection seems to be coming along quite nicely. Heading into the 2025 season, the chemistry between the rookie quarterback and the veteran wide receiver was the most important part of their offense. Will the duo connect and give the Tennessee Titans a much-needed boost on offense?

It seems like Ward has taken a liking to Ridley. The Titans rookie heaped praise on the star wide receiver during a recent interview. Ward called Ridley one of the best wide receivers the league, and that he would love playing with him since he “would make him look good”.

“That boy right there is different,” Ward said, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I ain't never thrown to no receiver that moves and cuts like him. He's one of the top-five receivers in the NFL. I'm blessed to play with him because he's going to make me look good.”

Ridley was considered to be one of the best NFL receivers at one point. He broke out during the 2020 season, notching 90 catches on 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. He would miss a good chunk of the 2021 season, though, due to mental health reasons. The following season, Ridley sat out the Falcons' 2022 season after he was suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's gambling policy. He would eventually find his way to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 before signing with the Titans in 2024.

On paper, Ridley had a solid season: 64 catches for 1,014 yards. That being said, playing with Will Levis last season seemed to hinder his potential. He was targeted 120 times, yet he was only credited with six drops last season. Levis' penchant for throwing inaccurate or contested balls limited the Titans' potential last season.

With Ward coming in, the Titans hope to have a much better offensive output from the last few seasons. Ridley and Tyler Lockett form an underrated passing duo, and Tony Pollard is set for a bounce back season after a down year in 2024.