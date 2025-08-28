Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis has joined the Tennessee Titans via waivers, bolstering their secondary for the upcoming season. Armour-Davis, a 6-1, 200-pound defensive back and former Alabama star, was waived by the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, during final roster cuts.

Armour-Davis drew waiver interest from multiple teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, and Miami Dolphins, but Tennessee had the top claim based on the draft order from this past April, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

The Titans, holding the No. 1 priority on the waiver wire after finishing 3-14 in 2024, moved quickly to secure the veteran cornerback on Wednesday.

Armour-Davis entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by the Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft. Over three seasons in Baltimore, he appeared in 19 games, including seven in 2024, totaling 20 tackles, two passes defensed, and four special teams tackles. In the 2025 preseason, he led the league in pass deflections and added an interception, demonstrating the potential that made him highly sought after by five teams.

At Alabama, Armour-Davis had a decorated collegiate career. He was a CFP national champion in 2020 and earned Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2021 after recording three interceptions that season. A knee injury cut short his freshman year, but after a medical redshirt, he worked his way into a starting role. His redshirt junior year saw him post 32 tackles, four passes broken up, and three interceptions before declaring for the NFL Draft.

During his professional career, Armour-Davis has logged 172 snaps, including 116 in coverage, allowing 252 yards and two touchdowns. Notably, he reunites with Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was Baltimore's defensive backs coach in 2023.

This familiarity will likely help Armour-Davis quickly integrate into a Titans cornerback room that includes L’Jarius Sneed, Roger McCreary, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Darrell Baker Jr., Marcus Harris, and Gabe Jeudy-Lally. With the addition of Armour-Davis, Jeudy-Lally was waived to make room on the roster, while Sneed, McCreary, and Brownlee Jr. remain key contributors.

The Titans’ defense enters the 2025 season with high expectations. Tennessee finished 2024 with the league’s best passing defense at 177.3 yards allowed per game, even without Sneed, who missed significant time due to a quad injury. With Sneed now active and Armour-Davis joining the unit, the Titans aim to maintain their dominance in the secondary.

Armour-Davis represents one of four waiver acquisitions by the Titans, who also added linebacker Dorian Mausi Jr., defensive back Samuel Womack III, and defensive end C.J. Ravenell. The team concurrently parted ways with five players, including cornerback Jeudy-Lally and defensive tackle Timmy Horne, putting the finishing touches on the Titans roster before taking on the Denver Broncos in the season opener on September 7.