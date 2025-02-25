There's still a long way to go until the 2025 NFL Draft arrives, but with the 2025 NFL Draft Combine getting underway this week, there's a lot of attention on the Tennessee Titans, who own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. There are several possible avenues the Titans could explore with this pick, which led to some interesting comments from their new general manager, Mike Borgonzi, when discussing the possibility of trading the pick.

Tennessee has a plethora of needs they have to address this offseason. With this draft class not featuring a player who is the clear cut top pick, the Titans could opt to address one of their top needs, or trade back in an effort to acquire more draft capital. Borgonzi made it clear that he is listening to trade calls for the pick, but in the event Tennessee does trade down, it doesn't sound like he wants to fall too far down the board.

“Just like we've gotta have a free agent strategy, there's gonna be a draft strategy too,” Borgonzi said when speaking to reporters on Tuesday. “We'll get together as a group and think through all that, but you certainly don't want to pass up on one of those players if you think they're there. And an opportunity to trade back, it depends how far you can go back to get that player. There's a strategy to it.”

Mike Borgonzi, Titans keeping all options on the table with the No. 1 pick

The Titans are in an interesting spot with the No. 1 pick. Since there isn't a guy who would be the obvious pick, they could lock in on a guy and try to trade down a couple picks in hopes that he will still be on the board by the time they are on the clock. However, they run the risk of getting burned by trading down and watching the player they wanted get selected by another team.

Of course, Tennessee could simply stay put and take whichever player they want, but they could be passing up an opportunity to add some serious draft capital, and when you feature a roster that is as desolate of talent as the Titans, every draft pick counts. Borgonzi only got hired to be the team's new general manager a little over a month ago, but he's already staring down the barrel at an incredibly important decision.