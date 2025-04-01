The Tennessee Titans face an interesting choice in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee holds the first overall pick and have plenty of talented players to choose from. One Titans official noted recently that it is still within the realm of possibility to trade away their first-round pick.

Titans President of Football Operations Chad Brinker spoke about the team's timetable for potentially trading the first overall pick in this year's draft.

“We’re getting close to that point. We got one more week left as far as pro days, well maybe two weeks of pro days and private workouts,” Brinker said on Tuesday. “Once we get through with that we’ll be in the room here mid April you’re kind of getting to that spot. Particularly with the number one pick, there’s going to be people who make calls, we’re going to have to listen. There may be something that comes up that you’re like wow that’s strong. But we might be at a point mid April or right before the draft where it’s like we’re probably not going to trade this. It’s going to take a lot to come up to get here.”

Brinker essentially drew a line in the sand of mid April. He did not say the Titans would be unwilling to make a trade after that point, but they would need to be blown out of the water by any offer.

The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on April 24th, which gives Tennessee just over three weeks to work out any potential trade.

Who should the Titans choose if they keep the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

If the Titans keep their first-round pick, they could go in a few different directions.

The consensus pick would be Miami QB Cam Ward, who many analysts have linked with Tennessee. The Titans have Will Levis, Brandon Allen, and Tim Boyle in their quarterback room right now, which makes the position a huge need.

Ward had a great 2024 season at Miami where he showcased everything that NFL scouts want to see. He is a mobile quarterback who can also win from the pocket. The Titans could get a lot better right away by drafting Ward.

If Tennessee does not go quarterback, they would likely choose Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter.

Carter is regarded as one of the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft. He had an incredible 2024 where he logged 68 total tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Carter projects as an elite edge rusher at the professional level and could completely transform Tennessee's defense if he is their first-round pick.

It will be fascinating to see how Tennessee approaches the 2025 NFL Draft later this month.