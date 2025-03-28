As the holders of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the growing belief is that the Tennessee Titans will select Cam Ward. The Titans were heavily represented at Ward's Pro Day, painting a picture that they're interested in the Miami quarterback as their No. 1 pick. However, with a private workout planned with the Titans, per Ian Rapoport on Thursday's episode of The Insiders, the buzz about him being the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is steadily increasing.

“My understanding is the Tennessee Titans are in the latter stages of their evaluation for what they do with the No. 1 overall pick,” Rapoport said via X. “And if they pick, it certainly seems likely — I would say — that Cam Ward would be the guy. But, that's not really the question. The question more is do they make the selection, or are they more willing to trade back to [pick No. 3] or somewhere later in the top 10? So, what they're doing is they are having a private workout with Cam Ward. That is going to be tomorrow.

“The workout with Shedeur Sanders is after his Pro Day. So, Cam Ward did two workouts this week; Shedeur Sanders, after his Pro Day. What the Titans are trying to do is just figure out: Is Cam Ward worth the No. 1 overall pick? It sounds like, at his Pro Day, it was pretty electric. I know everybody was pretty wowed. And I think a lot of those in attendance really felt like he did — as he said — which is, solidify his spot. But, obviously, the Titans still going through that evaluation.”

Now, maybe this is conspiratorial, but Rapoport's wording in his report seemed oddly intentional. Does Rapoport know something that most NFL fans aren't privy to?

Did Ian Rapoport tip Titans' 2025 NFL Draft plans?

Okay, this might be a bit of a Brian Windhorst moment.

For those who don't understand that context, an NBA analyst named Brian Windhorst had a viral moment discussing a trade between the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets and conspiring about the reasoning behind the transaction.

So, my “Windhorst moment” revolves around the wording in Rapoport's report here.

Yes, he mentions that the Titans could draft Ward with the No. 1 pick. But, he also spent quite a bit of time discussing the possibility that they don't draft him.

It's specifically when Rapoport mentions the possibility of trading down to No. 3 or even as far as pick No. 10.

Why would Rapoport say that?

As someone as plugged into the NFL as anybody, it seems like with less than a month until the 2025 NFL Draft, he'd have a better idea of what the Titans are doing with their pick. And maybe that was him dropping little hints of what's to come from the Titans' war room on the first night of the draft.

Again, this is a conspiratorial ideology, but when listening to Rapoport's report, the way he explained Tennessee's options — aside from drafting Ward — jumped out as significant.

However, with a private workout in place for Cam Ward with the Titans, he could prove that he's the No. 1 pick for Tennessee. In a class as uncertain as this one, it seems like anything could happen in the 2025 NFL Draft.