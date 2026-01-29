New head coach Robert Saleh wants the Tennessee Titans to have some personality in 2026.

The 46-year-old Saleh is known for being a culture-changer, and he expects to do the same with the Titans right away. When asked how his team will be playing in 2026, Saleh said the league will immediately notice how “fast and violent” Tennessee is about to become.

“Fast and violent, man,” Saleh said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “Play in and play out, we're gonna play with speed, we'll play confident. We're gonna have some swag. Talk a little s***. I want them to show who they are. Like I said, the one thing you'll notice is the speed at which we play and the violence at which we do it.”

#Titans HC Robert Saleh on what he wants his team to look like: "Fast and violent, man! Play in and play out. … We're gonna have some swag. Talk a little… sh*t. I want them to show who they are." pic.twitter.com/BDM2U45oWH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2026

The Titans desperately need a culture change after two aimless seasons under Brian Callahan. Tennessee has won just six games in the last two years and has not made the playoffs since 2021.

Saleh has already gotten to work since the Titans hired him on Jan. 22. While he continues to search for a defensive coordinator, Tennessee hired former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll as its offensive coordinator.

Saleh returned to his old job as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator in 2025. In his lone season back with Kyle Shanahan, he led an injured roster that finished 29th in scoring defense in 2024 to 13th in 2025.

In his four seasons as head coach of the New York Jets, Saleh never had a winning season, but he was credited with digging a lifeless franchise out of the dirt. Since his abrupt firing, the Jets have not won more than five games in a single season.