The good news for the Tennessee Titans is that they have salary-cap space. And one free agent could give them a boost. However, when considering one free agent who would fix the Titans’ biggest flaw heading into the 2026 season, it’s not the guy some NFL observers have tabbed.

Yes, receiver Alec Pierce would give the Titans a nice deep threat. But he would not fix their main issue. They need a guy who can win against press coverage and man.

Now, this article isn’t targeted toward the best long-term solution. The direction is to find a guy who would fix the Titans’ biggest flaw for the upcoming season. And that is a veteran receiver.

WR Mike Evans would fix the Titans’ biggest flaw

One thing quarterback Cam Ward didn’t have as a rookie was a guy who could get open quickly and consistently. So when the rush came hard and fast, Ward either tried to make a scramble play or got overwhelmed. He needs a guy who can make plays when time isn’t really there, according to ESPN.

“Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike are the top returning receivers for quarterback Cam Ward,” Turron Davenport wrote. “Calvin Ridley will likely be a cap casualty. Ward needs a go-to guy who can beat one-on-one coverage in the clutch.”

Evans can do that, according to NFL.com.

“There aren’t many true ‘X' receivers who can win on the outside and physically beat press coverage,” Gregg Rosenthal wrote. “Though Evans missed time in 2025, his tape shows he’s still that dude.”

The first thing that stands out about Evans is his age. He will turn 33 before the 2026 season begins. And one has to wonder if the wear and tear of 12 NFL seasons has caught up with him. He played in only eight games during the 2025 season. His yards per catch average was the lowest of his career, and his three touchdowns tied a career low.

However, Evans may have one or two more good seasons left. He’s a unicorn among NFL receivers in terms of age. Yes, he’s winding down. But he’s the type of veteran who could help Ward. It would also help Ayomanor and Dike develop in the second NFL go-around.

Would the Buccaneers let Evans get out of Tampa?

Maybe not. General manager Todd Licht said in 2024 that the organization knows what Evans brings to the table, according to ESPN.

“He's an unprecedented player,” Licht said. “We want him to be a Buc for life.”

Article Continues Below

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said Evans simply brings something different to the football field.

“That fire — it just demands everybody to raise their standards,” Mayfield said. “We love that Mike is vocal about it. He obviously expects greatness out of himself and expects people to rise to the occasion as well.”

Evans could help Ward step to the next level

Signing a player like Evans would be as much for Ward as anything else. The Titans need Ward to take a major step forward in 2026. Or else they might need to start looking for a different franchise quarterback.

Ward had some bright spots in 2025, according to ESPN.

“Ward showed flashes of being a playmaking quarterback, especially after the Week 10 bye, when he passed for 10 of his 15 touchdowns,” Davenport wrote. “Tennessee is hoping Year 2 will be even better, especially if Ward can get help.

“Veteran receiver Calvin Ridley is the wild card. Sure, he has some issues with drops, but when healthy, he's easily a 1,000-yard receiver. There's a chance Ridley isn't around if the Titans decide to shed his $26.7 million cap hit and absorb the $13 million dead cap hit if they release him.”

And that means they need to fill the gap. Evans would be the type of veteran presence that could elevate Ward. And that would be the fix for the Titans’ biggest flaw going into the 2026 season.

Another consideration for Evans is Saleh. The Titans must take steps forward in Saleh's first year. His initial head-coaching run with the Jets didn't live up to expectations. So he needs to get off to a good start with the Titans to avoid landing on the hot seat after just one season.

The Titans don't have to win double-digit games. But they need to be closer to 10 wins than to the measly totals they've produced over the last two seasons.