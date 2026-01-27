Recently, the Tennessee Titans made headlines by hiring former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh to be their next head coach. Still, there were numerous vacancies left on the staff, including the offensive coordinator position.

On Tuesday afternoon, that vacancy was officially filled with a high-profile hire from the Titans.

“ESPN sources: The Titans are now set to hire former Giants head coach Brian Daboll as their offensive coordinator, contingent upon him not getting the Raiders head coaching job,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Daboll spent the last few years as the head coach of the New York Giants before being let go by the organization amid their tailspin in November of this past season. However, he is still a respected offensive mind in the NFL, and will theoretically allow Saleh to turn more of his attention to the defensive side of the ball, which has long been known as his expertise.

Meanwhile, the Titans will be looking to construct a competent offensive attack around former number one overall draft pick, quarterback Cam Ward, who showed flashes of something special throughout his rookie season, but struggled to put together consistent production behind an offensive line that was among the worst in the NFL.

The hope will be that Daboll is able to configure a more modern offense in Tennessee that allows Ward to play to his strengths while mitigating his weaknesses.

It remains to be seen where the Titans will go to fill up the remaining vacancies on their coaching staff.