There is plenty of excitement for the Tennessee Titans with Robert Saleh in town. And the team has a strong first-round pick in this year’s draft. But moves must be made, and here are three players the Titans must let walk in free agency during the NFL offseason.

Coming off another poor season, the Titans are hungry for a turnaround. But like every NFL team, they have to crunch the numbers and exhibit financial sense while still maintaining a competitive group.

And one slightly difficult call is an edge rusher.

Titans should let edge Arden Key walk

The 29-year-old Key has played eight NFL seasons. And the 2025 version didn’t turn out so great. He started only nine games and finished with four sacks. That’s his lowest total since 2020 with the Raiders. Also, the 11 quarterback hits matched his lowest in five seasons.

After signing a three-year, $21 million contract, Key didn’t light up the Nashville skyline. And Key hasn’t done himself any favors with his comments, according to tennessean.com.

When asked what the future holds, he said, “Oh, I'll be on somebody else's team. We don't know what team, but definitely on somebody else's team.”

That seemed to rule out staying with the Titans, but Key also said, “I don't know. It's up to them. We'll talk and see what the business holds.”

When asked if he wanted to return, Key said, “Yeah, yeah. I bought a house here, growing a relationship with a lot of people here. The community did some things out in the community that I've shown and that I haven't shown. I've been here three years. Why not stay?”

So, it’s kind of confusing. But Key didn’t endear himself to the Titans. And because his production didn’t overwhelm the distractions, it makes sense for the Titans to let him go.

Titans should part ways with TE Chig Okonkwo

There may be some debate here. But the numbers are the numbers. In four seasons with the Titans, Okonkwo has career highs of 560 yards and three touchdowns. It’s hard to get excited about that production.

And if that’s not enough, check out his overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He finished the 2025 season at 59.9. That ranked No. 30 among 37 rated tight ends. He was slightly better as a receiver, ranking No. 24. But that’s still below average.

It doesn’t make sense for a new Titans coaching staff to keep Okonkwo. They should bring in a younger guy and see if he can top those mundane numbers.

And it’s not like they would be kicking him to the curb. Okonkwo’s talent will keep him in the league. Maybe with the Patriots, according to ESPN.

“Austin Hooper is a free agent, and Hunter Henry is entering the final year of his contract,” Bill Barnwell wrote. “With Okonkwo and Henry on the field, the Patriots could create more matchups out of two-tight-end sets. Plus, coordinator Josh McDaniels could game plan for Okonkwo's versatility as a pass catcher on screens and crossers.”

And that’s probably where Okonkwo belongs. He needs to be in a secondary role instead of a team’s primary guy at the tight end position.

Titans should cut K Joey Slye

First, kickers are a dime a dozen. Unless a team has an elite guy like Brandon Aubrey, there’s no reason to keep a retread around. And that’s what Slye is. He missed seven field goal attempts in the 2025 season and one extra point.

He ranked No. 15 among 36 rated kickers in terms of field goals, according to Pro Football Focus. But he ranked No. 31 in kickoffs among 41 rated.

It’s not a money thing, it’s more of a find-a-slightly-better guy deal.

However, he did well from distance, hitting nine of 14 attempts. If the Titans keep him around, that will be what saves him.

The Titans kept John Fassel as the special teams coordinator. That might help Slye’s case a bit. Saleh said he likes what Fassel brings to the special teams, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“I've coached against him a number of times,” Saleh said of Fassel. “And I know the special teams coordinator on my side of the field has always had sleepless nights leading into that week. His reputation not only as a football coach, but also as a person, is second to none. Just having him here is awesome.”