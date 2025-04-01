The Tennessee Titans are investing in a former Pro Bowler. Tennessee is re-signing cornerback Justin Hardee Sr. to a one-year deal, per FOX Sports. The defensive back also played a vital role in the special teams unit last year.

Hardee appeared in nine games for Tennessee last season. He is expected to continue playing a key role on special teams. The Titans have a new special teams coordinator in John Fassel.

In 2024, Hardee finished the season with just three tackles. It was a career-low campaign for the veteran in that category. He also spent time playing with the New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets in his lengthy career.

Hardee made a Pro Bowl playing for the Jets in the 2022 season.

Titans trying to turn it around this year

Hardee is going to give the squad some depth in the defensive backfield. Tennessee is banged up in that room, as L’Jarius Sneed has been out hurt. Sneed is expected to be ready for camp, per Titans reporter Jim Wyatt.

The Titans are a team looking to find and retain talent. Tennessee has the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I think it's a short list at No. 1 for sure, it's all the guys that I think are worthy of it, the ones that everyone talks about out there, and between Travis (Hunter) and Shedeur (Sanders) and Cam (Ward) and Abdul Carter, I think those are, that's the top of the draft for me, those are the most elite players in the draft,” Titans coach Brian Callahan said, per NFL Network. “There's going to be a lot of good ones certainly that come after them, but I think those at this moment are the best players in the draft and at the top of it.”

The 2024 campaign wasn't good for Tennessee. The squad finished the year with a 3-14 record, in Callahan's first season. This campaign is absolutely vital for the coach to find more wins.

Callahan thinks this offseason has gone well for his team.

“We're getting closer for sure, all of the processes are moving right along,” Callahan said. “…I would say we have a pretty good feel for what direction we're headed by early April here, and you put the final touches on it and tie the bow over it by the time you get to the draft.”

The NFL Draft starts on April 24.