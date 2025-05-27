The Tennessee Titans have taken chances in the 2025 NFL offseason, but signing Cam Ward to a big contract isn’t a big one. And the young quarterback is already rewarding the faith as he is the Titans rookie who stood out the most in the team’s 2025 minicamp.

And if you are a Tennessee Titans fan, that’s the name you want to see standing out among others. Ward said he felt comfortable, according to Sports Illustrated.

“It felt great,” Ward said. “Day 2 getting it in. Myself and some of the other rookies on the team. Feel good to throw the ball. Get some timing down with the receiver. See the defense work. But it's been good.”

Titans QB Cam Ward off to good start

One excellent step in the right direction for Ward has been immersing himself in the Titans organization from top to bottom.

“From learning the custodian's names, the cafeteria, got a great building, the front office, all the way to my teammates,” Ward said. “I still have yet to meet all of them yet, because they're off right now. But I'm excited. I'm excited to get the journey going with the team we have, the group we have. So, you know, I'm ready to get the wheels rolling.”

And he’s already praising his teammates.

“It's been real good, especially (Elic Ayomanor), he's a (explosive) route runner,” Ward said. “(Chimere Dike) from Florida, he's an explosive route runner as well. I think Coach (Brian) Callahan added speed as well, even though we already had it.”

Callahan said he likes the way Ward has been handling himself, especially for a rookie, according to nbcsports.com.

“Cam has done a really nice job of integrating himself,” Callahan said in a Tuesday press conference. “A lot of that is just knowing the play call. Being able to spit it out in the huddle, having the tempo. Getting familiar with the receivers and what the words mean. And how to call it. How your snap count sounds. All that stuff has been really well done on his part.”

In a “wink wink” to keeping everybody happy, Callahan said the quarterback job is 50-50 at this point.

“We’re not competing right now,” Callahan said. “It’ll change probably a little bit when we get to the actual OTAs and we’ve got 7-on-7 and team work and stuff like that. But right now, they’re really not going against anybody, so we just roll through it. They’re probably roughly about even all the way through, which is pretty standard for this time of year.”

But it’s clear that this is Ward’s job. He is expected to be the Day 1 starter. And if he’s not, Titans fans can start worrying. If he can’t beat out Will Levis, there’s a problem.

Check this out from yahoo.com.

“Let's start with an easy one,” Frank Schwab wrote. “If Ward isn't starting Week 1, something really bad has happened in Tennessee. That's why it's weird that head coach Brian Callahan is insistent on not naming Ward the starter, going as far as having him split reps with Will Levis in this portion of the offseason program. Nobody is fooled. Ward will get the Week 1 start. And it will be a tough one on the road against a good Denver Broncos defense.”

That’s life as the No. 1 pick. Getting selected in that spot is already an anointing as a starter. But NFL teams have to go through their paces. It’s just what they do.

Another good sign for Ward is support from veteran players. Tight end Chig Okonkwo said he sees a long future for Ward with the Titans.

“You see all the great teams, they have quarterbacks who have been there for a long time,” Okonkwo said. “With Cam coming in, we expect that from him, and he is definitely going to do it for us.

“He brings that element of a dawg. You have a dawg at that position. I've seen the viral video of him and Shedeur (Sanders) training and you see the things he says. The way he carries himself. He just has all the intangibles that you want at that position. And those are the things that really carry you at that position, because that's the hardest position to play in the league. So, you really have to have the mind for it.”

ESPN’s Mike Clay projected 15 games played for Ward in 2025. He gave him totals of 3,392 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Also, he tabbed Ward for 263 yards rushing and two scores.

Those aren’t bad numbers for a rookie. But like others before him, Ward will be more strictly judged on wins and losses.